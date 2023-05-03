In celebration of National Appreciation Month in May, Palestine Regional Medical Center, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, Ben E. Keith with sponsorships from various local businesses, hosted a county-wife Luau themed celebration for education professionals at the Historic Palestine Event Center Tuesday, May 2.
“Palestine Regional Medical Center looks forward to recognizing all teachers throughout our community during National Teacher Appreciation Week,” said Roy Finch, CEO of PRMC. “Teachers are dedicated and caring individuals who devote their lives to inspiring their students. We value the huge impact that teachers have, and that is why PRMC is proud to partner with the Palestine Chamber of Commerce to honor these heroes each year.”
Throughout the evening, teachers and educational professionals enjoyed luau-themed food, games and an opportunities to win over 100 fun prizes provided by local businesses. Food for the event was catered by PRMC Chef Rob Wilson.
“We are so proud and honored to team up with PRMC each year to host this event,” sad Angela Howell-Fields, Chamber Director. “The teachers, administration and staffs at our area schools help to shape the future of our children and we hope this gesture portrays even a fraction of how much they are appreciated. I would also like to thank all of our local businesses that were eager to donate in order to shower those in attendance with over 115 door prizes and giveaways. We hope to continue this event annually and look forward to seeing it grow.”
This event has become an end-of-year traditions that local educational professionals really look forward to.
“The annual teacher appreciation event held by the chamber is such a wonderful reminder to educators of how valued and appreciated they are in our community,” said Larissa Loveless, Public Relations Director for Palestine Independent School District. “The chamber along with so many have placed this event at the top of their priority list creating an event that is always first class. From the lovely venue, The Historic, to the delicious dining to the generous prizes and fun activities, each detail communicates to each guest they do great work and it is highly valued. Thanks to all who contributed to providing area educators with an oasis of time to just slow down and be appreciated.”
