Ghost Hunt at the Historic Bower Mansion
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Over 140 years old, the Historic Bowers Mansion is a stunning location, one of Palestine’s most beautiful historic homes. However, beneath that eye-pleasing facade, the home hides a dark secret – it was the scene of a murder-suicide back in the ’50s, and there’ve been numerous suspicious deaths in the home over the years. Historic Bowers Mansion in the small East Texas city of Palestine is quickly growing a reputation for one of the most haunted locations in the country. Somewhat of a local legend, until recently no other paranormal group has been able to investigate this Texas Historic Landmark. Join Haunted Rooms America as we try and communicate with the spirits that are waiting to share their story with you. Tickets are selling fast. Book tickets at www.hauntedrooms.com.
I GOAT you babe! Goat Yoga
2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Enjoy some Valentine's weekend goat yoga fun at Oh My Goat Yoga. Goats will be dressed in Valentine's theme. If temperatures are cool, there will be a hot chocolate bar. As always, the time classes are subject to change or be held indoors. You will be notified. Tickets are available now. Class time is one hour and includes use of a mat, pics with the goats and hot chocolate if it is cold.
Live Music at Nuna’s Cajun
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Almost Legal will be playing at Nuna’s Cajun, 204 US park Road 70 in Palestine, from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. For more information call 903-723-6862
Palestine Lion’s Club Scholarship Fundraiser
Monday, Feb. 14
The Palestine Lion’s Club is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser Monday at the Palestine Farmers Market, look for the Food Wagon. Fish plates include fish, french fries, hush puppies and a drink. Call or text 903-724-4392 for pre-orders. Will deliver five or more plates in the city limits.
Deep in the Heart Women's Conference
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Deep in the Heart Women’s Conference is a Christian women’s conference featuring speaker Tammy Whitehurst at Southside Baptist Church, 1500 Crockett Rd. in Palestine. Tickets required and non-refundable, but transferable.
Mardi Gras on Main Street
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
The Palestine Chamber of Commerce is hosting an after of Mardi Gras fun in downtown Palestine. Followed by the Mystics of Time Krewe’s Mardi Gras Parade at 5 p.m. For more information call 903-729-6066.
Baby It’s Cold Outside Goat Yoga
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Put on your favorite beanie, the goats will all have theirs on, and snuggle up with the goats for a little goat yoga fun and laughter. If it really is cold outside they will have their hot chocolate bar. As always, the price includes one hour of yoga, use of a mat, pictures with the goats. Due to possibility of inclement weather class may have to be held indoors or rescheduled.
Miss Dogwood Trails Pageant 2022
10 a.m. to 4 pm. Saturday, Feb. 26
Little Miss Pageant and Miss Pageant ranging in age from Baby (0 to 11 months) to Miss (16 to 18 years old). Find more information for this competition and awards on Facebook under Miss Dogwood Trails or email MISSDOGWOODPAGEANTPALTX@gmail.com.
ST. Paul Speaks at UMC of Frankston
11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
St. Paul Speaks is the Performance Scripture Ministry of Philip Smith.
The room becomes the first century church as they see and hear the Apostle Paul deliver his letters to them with love and passion. Those who have seen Philip’s portrayal agree that they have experienced Scripture brought to life.
Philip is an accomplished actor saved by the grace of God. Since 2010 he has dedicated his talent and service to Jesus by bringing the letters of Paul the Apostle to life through Performance Scripture.
The performance is a theatrical presentation composed exclusively of Scripture complete with set, costume and lighting.
Philip performs Philippians, Colossians, Galatians, 2 Timothy and “The Gospel of God’s Love,” which is compiled from several of Paul’s letters. He has performed at a wide variety of events including Sunday Services, banquets, Bible Studies and Senior and Youth activities.
This will be a special event you don’t want to miss! There will be a “Soup, Sandwich, Salad, & Dessert” lunch afterwards. Cost is free. United Methodist Church of Frankston, Family Life Center, 161 S Weldon St at Main St, Frankston. Contact Phone: 903-876-2235
Fat Tuesday All You Can Eat Pancake Supper
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 1
The United Methodist Men’s group of The United Methodist Church of Frankston will be hosting its annual Fat Tuesday “All You Can Eat Pancake Supper” on Fat Tuesday at the church’s Family Life Center, 161 S. Weldon Street, on the southeast corner of East Main and Weldon streets in Frankston. The men will start serving pancakes and sausages at 5:30 p.m. and will continue serving until 7:30 p.m. During the supper, Mardi Gras music will be played and Mardi Gras beads distributed to help create the New Orleans atmosphere. Donations will be accepted at the annual UMM fundraiser to help fund their charitable projects, including their traditional wheel chair ramp ministry, Feed the Hungry ministry and support of the Clothes Closet and Rainbow House Food Pantry. Anyone in the Frankston area community is invited to come enjoy pancakes and sausages and all the trimmings and help fund the UMM’s ministry. For more information, contact the church office at 903-876-2235 or visit the website https://www.umcfrankston.org/united-methodist-men.
Altrusa Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 7
Altrusa International of Anderson County, Inc. is hosting its annual Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon Monday, March 7 at the Palestine Senior Activity Center, 200 N. Church St. All proceeds will go to the club’s scholarship fund. Tickets may be purchased in advance form any member of Altrusa or by calling Lois 903-724-3123, Linda 903-724-3471 or Kathleen 903-731-2902.
Trivia Night at the Pint
Monday nights
7 p.m.
Test your knowledge at the Pint and Barrel on trivia night. Teams of up to five people. Cost is $10 per team. Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, 302 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Music Circle Monday
Monday nights
6 p.m.-9p.m.
The 10 Spot Education and Event Center
201 E. Commerce, #205
Jacksonville, TX
903-541-0013
Bring your instrument and come jam along with our music friends.
Rotating schedule of hosts including Sonny Powers, Jodi Westendorf, Wayne Yeargain and Eddy Chastain. Coffee, drinks and some snacks available.
$2 admission
Singles Group
Looking for a fun group of singles to spend time with? Look no further. Come to Lone Pine Baptist Church, 299 N. US 287 in Palestine. Our singles meet 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday for Bible Study with Billy Webb. We will be hosting a lot of fun activities throughout the year and will keep you posted. For more information call Anneita Piediscalzi at 409-313-0409
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
