Morning Star Baptist Church has teamed up with the Texas Department of Health to host a free COVID vaccine drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. There will be refreshments and door prizes.
Face coverings must be worn.
Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardians.
Morning Star Baptist Church is located at 1500 W. Palestine Ave. in Palestine.
Dr. Brandy Ricard-Watson, the Anderson County Health Advisor, continues to urge everyone to follow the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control including getting vaccinated, wearing masks and social distancing.
Per CDC guidelines, persons over the age of 18 can receive the one-dose J & J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine while eligibility to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is expanded to anyone over the age of 12. It is required that a parent or legal guardian be present with the minor as well as proof of age for the vaccine to be administered.
CVS, Walgreens, Brookshire’s and Kroger's pharmacies all have the vaccines available throughout the week. If you are looking for a specific vaccine, you need to call ahead and ensure they have the particular one you want at a specific location. All three vaccines are available locally.
