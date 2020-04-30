One of several local walk-in clinics that closed amid Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency declaration will re-open Monday, offering increased options for patients.
Palestine’s Baylor, Scott & White Spine & Joint Urgent Care Hospital, a for-profit partnership between non-profit Baylor, Scott & White Health, and nearly 50 health care providers, will re-open Monday, adding tele-medicine to patient services.
The urgent care facility temporarily closed in early April, after the governor’s temporary ban on elective procedures. Officials with Baylor, Scott & White said the lifting of the ban earlier this week, combined with fewer hospitalized COVID-19 patients than expected, prompted their decision to re-open the Palestine facility.
Palestine Mayor Steve Presley, who was critical of the facilities temporary closure, told the Herald-Press Thursday he was happy about the planned re-opening.
“Coronavirus cases are still rising rapidly,” Presley said. “I am extremely happy to see one of our health care providers re-open to serve our community.”
A spine and joint urgent care facility, Baylor, Scott & White in Palestine is more often used by the community as a clinic for minor medical conditions, such as cold, flu, and allergic conditions. Roughly 75 percent of the clinic's business relates to minor medical cases.
To better serve the community, and as an increased safety measure, Baylor, Scott & White in Palestine has added tele-medicine services.
Patients may be seen through a virtual consultation, performed through a smart phone or tablet. Tele-medicine consultations include electronic delivery of patient instructions and prescriptions, as well as referrals for specialist appointments.
The clinic also had added safety measures for patients, including front-door screening, reduced time in waiting areas, a patients-only policy, and drive-through COVID testing.
The clinic will have slightly reduced hours – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday – and patients, even walk-ins, are encouraged to call ahead.
To contact Baylor, Scott & White Spine and Joint Urgent Care Hospital, call 903-729-0970.
