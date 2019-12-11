East Texas agriculture won big at Texas Farm Bureau's 2019 Young Farmer & Rancher contest Saturday.
Braden and Jordan McInnis of Tennessee Colony, both 25, took top honors in the 2019 Young Farmer & Rancher contest, sponsored by the Texas Farm Bureau. TFB announced the first-place award at its convention in San Antonio.
The couple won $5,000 and a new pickup truck, surpassing two other finalists in the statewide contest for farmers 18-35.
Braden and Jordan McInnis will represent Texas at the American Farm Bureau's national convention in Austin in January and compete for the American Farm Bureau Federation's Achievement Award.
The Young Farmers award highlights the McInnises's activities as successful farmers and voices for agriculture. As members of the Anderson County Farm Bureau, they have advocated for agriculture, education, and youth activities.
The first-generation farmers own 4,500 acres in Anderson, Henderson, Navarro, and Kaufman counties, where they farm corn, cotton, wheat, soybeans, oats, grain sorghum, and hay. Jordan, a graduate of Stephen F. Austin University, teaches agriculture classes at Elkhart High School. Braden graduated from West Texas A&M University in Canyon.
Braden learned about farming from his grandfather; he started to farm at age 15 on 300 acres, using a loan for young farmers. Most of his land lies along the Trinity River flood plain, which had not been planted in row crops for more than 50 years.
Large-scale farming operations have become rare in East Texas, where timber, hay, and cattle are the primary agricultural crops. The McInneses' farm, which now spans 4,500 acres, is an exception in the region.
Braden said the award will open up business opportunities for selling more of his crops to feed stores. Currently, he earns a small margin of profit from selling the corn to local chicken farms, including Sanderson Farms and Lone Star Feed in Nacogdoches, and as deer corn to local feed stores. The couple supply about 10 percent of the chicken feed needed in East Texas; the rest comes on trains from Midwest farms.
“It's amazing we've gotten as far as we have in a short time,” Braden said.
Foreign competition, trade wars, and low commodity prices are significant challenges the McInnes farm. So are feral hogs, which destroy about $50,000 of crops each year.
“The feral hog problem is as bad as anything else,” Braden said. “We need some help in controlling these things.”
Farm Bureau leaders are proud of the couple's hard work and dedication.
“Braden and Jordan are a determined young couple who have made their dreams in agriculture come true,” said TFB President Russell Boening.
Braden has lobbied for agricultural causes in Austin; he serves on the Anderson County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
For information about the McInnises, visit TexasFarmBureau.org.
