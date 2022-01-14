COVID-19 cases in Anderson County continue to climb, with confirmed cases almost doubling in one week’s time.
County Judge Robert Johnston said he was notified Jan. 6 of 202 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Dec. 30. Thursday, he received a report of 456 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and one new death.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 6,546 in Anderson County since the first reported cases in March 2020.
There are currently 5,634 reported recovered cases, 797 active cases and a total of 115 COVID deaths in Anderson County.
CVS, Walgreens, Brookshire’s, Walmart and Kroger's pharmacies all have the vaccines available throughout the week. If you are looking for a specific vaccine, you need to call ahead and ensure they have the particular one you want at a specific location. All three vaccines are available locally.
Per CDC guidelines, children 5 to 11 years old can be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. Persons over the age of 18 can receive the one-dose J & J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine while eligibility to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is expanded to anyone over the age of 12. It is required that a parent or legal guardian be present with the minor as well as proof of age for the vaccine to be administered.
