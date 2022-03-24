While COVID-19 cases in northeast Texas fell below 30 this week, a new variant spreading overseas could soon arrive in the region. The new Omicron BA.2 variant is causing thousands of deaths in European and Asian countries and will likely arrive in the United States, according to Palestine physician Dr. Carolyn Salter.
With 5 and 7 million new cases over the past 28 days, South Korea and Germany, respectively, are the countries hardest hit by the new variant. Cases are also climbing countries across Asia and Europe and are likely to increase in the U.S., which already leads the world with more than 972,000 COVID deaths.
Infection and death rates in the Northeast Texas Public Health District are low compared to the state’s other regions, but Texas has lost 86,928 lives to the pandemic since 2020, trailing just behind California’s 88,209.
The COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University tracks international infections and death rates around the globe. According to its data, the pandemic has caused 6.1 million total deaths worldwide since 2020 with more than 200,000 in the last 28 days.
The highly transmissible BA.2 variant now spreading in other parts of the world is expected to follow the paths of the Delta and Omicron BA.1 variants. A fourth booster of the COVID vaccine, which is still pending approval, could be needed to prevent another spike in local deaths.
NET Health data available at www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog shows 389 hospitalized patients in Tyler-area hospitals during the height of the Delta variant in September and more than 300 hospitalizations during the height of the Omicron BA.1 variant in January.
The NETHealth district includes seven counties in central East Texas: Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rains, Smith and VanZandt counties. The total number of cases for the region is 124,228 since 2020, with Anderson County reporting 7,933 cases and 233 deaths.
Salter said the rising infection rates in Europe indicate the BA.2 variant is likely on its way to Texas.
“We’re lagging about a month or two behind Europe,” she said. “Watch carefully what’s happening in Europe because it’s probably going to start happening here.”
Even though the state’s number of COVID deaths is declining, almost 3,000 deaths in Texas occurred over the last 28 days. Some patients who recover from COVID infection develop long COVID, which causes serious, lasting effects that are still being studied.
A new medication that treats COVID infection is available at no cost in some pharmacies but it interacts with other medications and has strong side effects that some patients can’t tolerate. People with other illnesses or immunocompromised systems should wear a mask and request other people close to them to be vaccinated.
For current updates and statistics, the COVID-19 dashboard can be accessed through the NET Health website and at this link: https://bit.ly/37DEgX8. For information about local COVID-19 matters visit www.nethealth.covid19.org.
