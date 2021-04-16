Anderson County residents have received roughly 5,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December. Palestine Regional Medical Center has led the way, first administering initial doses to front-line workers in late 2020 and conducting nine drive-through vaccination clinics since February.
Nearly 700 inoculations occurred Thursday at two clinics, a drive-through clinic at PRMC and an indoor clinic at the Civic Center.
City, county, and regional emergency management and health officials coordinated the first Anderson County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, offered by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Anderson County is still considered a high-risk area for COVID-19 transmission, ranking number 58 among 256 Texas counties. Counties with the highest risk of transmission include Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, Bexar, and Travis - urban centers with the state’s highest population levels.
All persons 16 and older in Texas are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
Moderna vaccines are safe for adults 18 years and older, while Pfizer vaccines are safe for people 16 years and older.
At the Civic Center, 40 employees from the TDSHS Tyler office provided care for roughly 300 residents 16 and older at Thursday’s clinic.
Calvin Nicholson, the clinic’s site manager, said most people registered online in advance, but walk-in appointments were also available.
The next local TDSHS clinic is in May, when adults can receive their second shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not available at Thursday’s clinic due to delays by US Centers for Disease Control.
Nicholson told the Herald-Press that Anderson County residents can visit clinics anywhere in the Tyler office’s region, which includes 35 counties.
“We’re open to anybody coming from anywhere,” Nicholson said.
Shilite Edwards, RN, director of quality management said PRMC will not be holding more drive-through COVID-19 vaccinations because more physicians and pharmacies are offering the vaccine locally.
“I think we’ve helped a lot of people,” Edwards said. “Our goal has been to get everyone vaccinated.”
PRMC employees said they enjoyed working the drive-through clinics, where many people showed their appreciation.
“I’m overwhelmed by all the thank-you’s and appreciation we’ve received,” said Lisa Wacha, RN, who supervised the observation area at all nine PRMC drive-through clinics.
Becky Falconer, PRMC’s growth and outreach director, thanked community members who drove people to appointments or created emails and communications, including Dorenda Smith of First Methodist Church and Roy Duncan and Beverly Russell at The Antioch Church.
“There were some dynamite people who made sure their community had the option of receiving the vaccination,” Falconer said.
For information about future vaccination clinics in Palestine, visit dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.