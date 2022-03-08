Texans are feeling the squeeze of inflation, especially after gas prices went up 44 cents over night.
GasBuddy reported the average gasoline prices in Texas rose 44.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.71 per gallon Monday, March 7, according to the company’s survey of 13,114 stations in the state. Prices in Texas are 61.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has just surpassed $4 per gallon in the United States for the first time since 2008, and stands just 10 cents below the all-time record of $4.103 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices spiked across the country after the onset of the Russian war on Ukraine as sanctions cripple Russia’s ability to export crude oil, spiking gas prices by nearly 41 cents in the last seven days alone.
As of Friday, the weekly rise in gas prices was the second largest ever, following the rise of 49 cents per gallon during the week of September 3, 2005. Diesel prices, however, didn’t share the same fate as gasoline, as diesel soared to its largest daily gain ever, 22.2 cents per gallon -- six cents higher than the previous record from 2013.
“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50 per gallon. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond. We've never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen."
Not only are we paying more for gas, prices have increased drastically on groceries and electricity.
The annual inflation rate for the United States is 7.5% for the 12 months which ended January 2022. This is the highest since February 1982 and after rising 7% previously, according to United States Labor Department data published Feb. 10.
Palestine Economic Development Director Greg Laudadio said inflation has not been an issue yet in the industrial growth of the community and there are still new businesses making plans to develop locally.
However, local businesses are feeling the strain. Bruce Barrett, owner of Shep’s BBQ, says that beef prices right before the pandemic shot up and that he had to do a $1 increase in his prices. Because of the recent inflation, his bookkeeper has suggested another increase if it continues. He said he does not want to increase his prices but may be forced to. He said he evaluates every five years to make sure he keeps up with the prices, but may have to adjust that to every year if inflation continues as it is.
John Wilbanks with Palestine Tire Center and Denson’s Tire said that they have definitely seen increases from the supply end and service sector that supports their inventory and disposal.
“Every retailer is in the same shape. It affects us all and eventually, if it continues, all retailers will have to pass along those increases in costs,” Wilbanks said. “It is so important to buy local at this time. The heart of the community is based on local businesses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.