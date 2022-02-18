Mardi Gras on Main Street
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
The Palestine Chamber of Commerce is hosting an after of Mardi Gras fun in downtown Palestine.
The food demonstrations will be held at:
Noon – Lulu & Kake’s - St. King Cakes and beignets
1 p.m. - Home Grill Steakhouse
2 p.m. - Kim’s Catering on the Chamber’s patio - gumbo and meat pies
3 p.m. - Queen Street Grille - Etoufee
4 p.m. 1855 Steakhouse on the Chamber patio
Followed by the Mystics of Time Krewe’s Mardi Gras Parade at 5 p.m. For more information call 903-729-6066.
Baby It’s Cold Outside Goat Yoga
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Put on your favorite beanie, the goats will all have theirs on, and snuggle up with the goats for a little goat yoga fun and laughter. If it really is cold outside they will have their hot chocolate bar. As always, the price includes one hour of yoga, use of a mat, pictures with the goats. Due to possibility of inclement weather class may have to be held indoors or rescheduled.
Miss Dogwood Trails Pageant 2022
10 a.m. to 4 pm. Saturday, Feb. 26
Little Miss Pageant and Miss Pageant ranging in age from Baby (0 to 11 months) to Miss (16 to 18 years old). Find more information for this competition and awards on Facebook under Miss Dogwood Trails or email MISSDOGWOODPAGEANTPALTX@gmail.com.
Black History Month Celebration
Palestine Independent School District TACE Program is hosting a Black History Month Celebration Living Museum & Program at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at A.M. Story Intermediate School, 5300 Loop 256 in Palestine. The museum opens at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30 p.m. RSVP at swickware@palestineschools.org.
Anderson County Young Republican Club
Get involved! A new Anderson County Young Republican Club has been formed to get a younger generation more involved in what’s going on in our country and country. For more information email andersoncountyyrs@gmail.com.
Home Grill Steakhouse – Live Music
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 4
Randy C. Moore, of Lufkin, will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Home Grill Steakhouse is located at 223 W Crawford St. in Palestine.
ST. Paul Speaks at UMC of Frankston
11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
St. Paul Speaks is the Performance Scripture Ministry of Philip Smith.
The room becomes the first century church as they see and hear the Apostle Paul deliver his letters to them with love and passion. Those who have seen Philip’s portrayal agree that they have experienced Scripture brought to life.
Philip is an accomplished actor saved by the grace of God. Since 2010 he has dedicated his talent and service to Jesus by bringing the letters of Paul the Apostle to life through Performance Scripture.
The performance is a theatrical presentation composed exclusively of Scripture complete with set, costume and lighting.
Philip performs Philippians, Colossians, Galatians, 2 Timothy and “The Gospel of God’s Love,” which is compiled from several of Paul’s letters. He has performed at a wide variety of events including Sunday Services, banquets, Bible Studies and Senior and Youth activities.
This will be a special event you don’t want to miss! There will be a “Soup, Sandwich, Salad, & Dessert” lunch afterwards. Cost is free. United Methodist Church of Frankston, Family Life Center, 161 S Weldon St at Main St, Frankston. Contact Phone: 903-876-2235
Fat Tuesday All You Can Eat Pancake Supper
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 1
The United Methodist Men’s group of The United Methodist Church of Frankston will be hosting its annual Fat Tuesday “All You Can Eat Pancake Supper” on Fat Tuesday at the church’s Family Life Center, 161 S. Weldon Street, on the southeast corner of East Main and Weldon streets in Frankston. The men will start serving pancakes and sausages at 5:30 p.m. and will continue serving until 7:30 p.m. During the supper, Mardi Gras music will be played and Mardi Gras beads distributed to help create the New Orleans atmosphere. Donations will be accepted at the annual UMM fundraiser to help fund their charitable projects, including their traditional wheel chair ramp ministry, Feed the Hungry ministry and support of the Clothes Closet and Rainbow House Food Pantry. Anyone in the Frankston area community is invited to come enjoy pancakes and sausages and all the trimmings and help fund the UMM’s ministry. For more information, contact the church office at 903-876-2235 or visit the website https://www.umcfrankston.org/united-methodist-men.
Altrusa Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 7
Altrusa International of Anderson County, Inc. is hosting its annual Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon Monday, March 7 at the Palestine Senior Activity Center, 200 N. Church St. All proceeds will go to the club’s scholarship fund. Tickets may be purchased in advance form any member of Altrusa or by calling Lois 903-724-3123, Linda 903-724-3471 or Kathleen 903-731-2902.
Fairy Garden Trial
7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 18 through May 31
There is so much more to explore in Davey Dogwood Park this spring! The 5.5 miles of driving trails make for some amazing views, but park the car and step onto the trails and see how many of our hidden fairy gardens you can find!
Fun for all ages. Open daily from dawn to dusk
Dogwood Trails Celebration
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 17 through April 3
Over 80 years, Palestine has celebrated the Dogwood Trails Festival. Enjoy the delicate beauty of the Dogwood trees in Davey Dogwood Park the last two weekends in March and first weekend in April. Activities are scheduled each weekend to compliment the Celebration, including a festival the first weekend. For more information log onto www.texasdogwoodtrails.com
Texas Vineyard & Smokhaus
12 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 18 through April 3
Wine Tasting in the new tasting room and Wine Garden. Serving German Sausage and Burger and Hot Dog platters.
VIP Artist Reception
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 18
Located in the Redlands Hotel Parking Lot, artists come together to showcase their work. Enjoy live music, catered hor d'oeuvres and an array of beverages. Tickets are $20. For more information call 903-729-6066.
Pizza! Pasta! Pavlova!
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 18 through April 1
Chef Simon Webster serves pizza from his acclaimed wood-fired pizza oven. Meal is served family-style and includes gourmet salad, wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta and his signature New Zealand Pavlova. Restaurant Aubergine. All Events Require Reservations and are BYOB. Fro more information or to make reservations call 903-729-9500
Home Grill Steak House Comedy Night
8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. March 18
Comedians Jim Huggins and Andy Holder will perform from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Home Grill Steakhouse is located at 223 W Crawford St. in Palestine.
Bistro Dining at Restaurant Aubergine
March 19 through April 2
Experience osteria-style dining and soak up the comfortable ambience that makes every meal at Restaurant Aubergine -- one to remember.
3 course prix fixe menu. Choose from a selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts featuring seasonal & local menu items inspired by Chef Webster's global influence. All events require reservations and are BYOB. For more information call 903-729-9500.
Dogwood Festival
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19
Held in Downtown and Old Town Palestine, the 83rd Dogwood Festival will be a fun filled day with vendors, artists, buskers and kid zones. Entrance fee $1.
Dogwood Festival Artist Tent
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19
Located in the Redlands Hotel Parking Lot, Artists come together to showcase their work. Select pieces available for purchase and consult with artist for information.
Dogwood Children’s Literacy & Arts Festival
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19
On the Carnegie Library Building Lawn Join the United Way of East Central Texas for this free event encouraging children Pre-K through third grade to shoot for the moon while promoting a love of reading and art. Enjoy storytelling, activities, snow cones and each child gets to take a book home for their personal library.
Stained Glass Tour
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19 - First Christian Church
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Noon to 3 p.m. April 2 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Dogwood Jamboree
7 p.m. March 19
Classic country music and comedy. Palestine High School Auditorium, Hwy 287 South and Loop 256, Palestine. Doors open at 6 p.m., Show at 7 p.m. All adult Tickets are $18.00. Visit website at www.dogwoodjamboree.org or call 903-729-7080 for information or tickets. Call for special hotel rates 903-729-6070 or 903-724-2556.
Dogwood Bruch at Restaurant Aubergine
9:30 a.m. to noon March 20 and April 2
Plated gourmet breakfast with complimentary Mimosa. All Events Require Reservations. For more information or to make reservations, call 903-729-9500.
Old Time Music and Dulcimer Festival
March 24 through March 26
A festival with a laid back attitude and really great music. Some of the best dulcimer and old time music artists from around the country serve as headliners for the concerts and lead the workshops. Friday and Saturday are filled with live performances, jamming sessions, concerts & workshops. For more information call 936-222-1892. Email: margaretgwright@yahoo.com. Find out more at oldpalmusic.com.
Dogwood Fly in Fair
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 and March 26
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27
Arts and crafts, gun show, antiques, militaria, collectibles, cornhole tournament, chili and three meat barbecue cook-offs. Admission $5 per vehcile. Free parking. For more information, call Charles Montgomery 817-929-1816 or email Whipp.events@gmail.com Whippfarmproductions.com
Steel Magnolia
March 25 through March 27
April 1 through April 3
Historic Texas Theatre Palestine, Texas
The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana.
Farm & Flower Market
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26
Shop a wide selection of flowers, plants, herbs, produce, local honey, meat and eggs, homemade soaps, handmade items, jewelry, art and more at the Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W Spring St.
Central America 5K Evangelistic Temple Church
9 a.m. March 26
Davey Dogwood Park to 4205 N. Link St. Evangelistic Temple Church-3011 TX-256 Loop. Proceeds benefit 2022 Mission Trips. Contact Evangelistic Temple for details or to register 903-729-2863
1833 Chuckwagon Races
April 22 through April 24
Diamond B Ranch
The 1836 takes place during the celebration of Texas’s Independence every year at the Diamond B Ranch in Neches, Texas. There are multiple divisions of wagon races as well as trail rides, dutch oven cook’n classes, herd dog demonstrations, hoof care clinics, horse auction, barn dances and karaoke, live music, cowboy church and much more! The gates are open to camping the Monday prior to the races and is on a first come first serve basis. Whether coming to participate are to watch for the week or for the day, you will enjoy a truly unique Western event that you won’t want to miss!
1836ChurchWagonRace.com/schedule-of-events/
Trivia Night at the Pint
Monday nights
7 p.m.
Test your knowledge at the Pint and Barrel on trivia night. Teams of up to five people. Cost is $10 per team. Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, 302 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Music Circle Monday
Monday nights
6 p.m.-9p.m.
The 10 Spot Education and Event Center
201 E. Commerce, #205
Jacksonville, TX
903-541-0013
Bring your instrument and come jam along with our music friends.
Rotating schedule of hosts including Sonny Powers, Jodi Westendorf, Wayne Yeargain and Eddy Chastain. Coffee, drinks and some snacks available.
$2 admission
Singles Group
Looking for a fun group of singles to spend time with? Look no further. Come to Lone Pine Baptist Church, 299 N. US 287 in Palestine. Our singles meet 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday for Bible Study with Billy Webb. We will be hosting a lot of fun activities throughout the year and will keep you posted. For more information call Anneita Piediscalzi at 409-313-0409
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
