Solo Art Show at The Gallery at the Redlands
Jan. 5 – Jan. 29
The Gallery at Redlands ushers in 2022 by saluting Palestine’s muralist Deanna Pickett Frye with a Solo Show for January. The show features Deanna’s signature oil and acrylic floral paintings on canvas along with a stunning collection of acrylic and epoxy resin on panels developed while working on her Master’s degree. Deanna is a professor at Trinity Valley Community College, has been teaching art since 2001, and loves sharing her passion for art with those around her. She received her BFA in Painting and Art Education from the University of North Texas and earned her Masters degree from the New Hampshire Institute of Art.
Palestine ISD Board Meeting
Noon Monday, Jan. 24
Palestine Independent School District Board of Trustees meet at the boardroom at the PISD Administration Office.
TVCC Board Meeting
7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24
The Board of Trustee of Trinity Valley Community College will meet in the boardroom of the Orval Pirtle Administration Building in Athens. Dinner will be served for the board members in the administration conference room at 6:30 p.m. where no business will be discussed.
Home Grill Steakhouse Comedy Night
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
Comedians Jim Huggins and Andy Holder will perform from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Home Grill Steakhouse is located at 223 W Crawford St, Palestine,
Concert at Shelton Gin
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Palestine’s own Alex Smith and his new band American Merit is debuting its new album “Out Here” at The Shelton, 310 E Crawford St, Palestine.
Republican Political Forum
The Anderson County Republican Club is sponsoring a forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Senior Citizen Center. The Republican candidates will be:
87th Judicial District Court - Brian Walsh, Stan Sokolowski, Dan Scarbrough and Amy Thomas Ward
County Judge - Robert Johnston, Carey McKinney and Jon Watson
County Court of Law - Jeff Doran and Brenda Johnston
No refreshments.
Succa For Love Paint & Plant
6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3
Paint your own planter, pick and plant your own succulent! Make it a girls night out, or bring your partner! Adults only please, kid-friendly event will be planned! Light snacks, drinks provided, as well as pots, succulents, paints and everything needed for a fun and creative evening! Event hosted by Chloe & Claire Company, 304 E. Crawford St. in Palestine. Tickets $25 to $45. For more formation or tickets www.eventbrite.com/e/succa-for-love-paint-and-plant-tickets.
YMCA Annual Mother/Son and Daddy/Daughter Dance.
Saturday Feb. 5
Theme: Alice in Wonderland
Mother/Son 5:00pm to 7:00pm
Daddy/Daughter 7:30pm to 9:30pm
Tickets:
Early Purchase:
Y-Members $20 per couple
Non-Members $25 per couple
Day of Dance at the Door:
$30 per couple/no discount
Pictures with McCann Photography begin at 4 p.m.
Live Music at Nuna’s Cajun
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
The Rodney Ray Band will be playing at Nuna’s Cajun, 204 US park Road 70 in Palestine, from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. For more information call 903-723-6862
February Paint and Sip
6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7
Event by The Painting Poodle
Class is $35 per person. Must prepay. No refunds with last minute cancellations. All snacks and materials included. To sign up comment paint choice with email. For more information call 903 394-9489.
Ghost Hunt at the Historic Bower Mansion
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11
Over 140 years old, the Historic Bowers Mansion is a stunning location, one of Palestine’s most beautiful historic homes. However, beneath that eye-pleasing facade, the home hides a dark secret – it was the scene of a murder-suicide back in the ’50s, and there’ve been numerous suspicious deaths in the home over the years. Historic Bowers Mansion in the small East Texas city of Palestine is quickly growing a reputation for one of the most haunted locations in the country. Somewhat of a local legend, until recently no other paranormal group has been able to investigate this Texas Historic Landmark. Join Haunted Rooms America as we try and communicate with the spirits that are waiting to share their story with you. Tickets are selling fast. Book tickets at www.hauntedrooms.com.
I GOAT you babe! Goat Yoga
2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Enjoy some Valentine's weekend goat yoga fun at Oh My Goat Yoga. Goats will be dressed in Valentine's theme. If temperatures are cool, there will be a hot chocolate bar. As always, the time classes are subject to change or be held indoors. You will be notified. Tickets are available now. Class time is one hour and includes use of a mat, pics with the goats and hot chocolate if it is cold.
Live Music at Nuna’s Cajun
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Almost Legal will be playing at Nuna’s Cajun, 204 US park Road 70 in Palestine, from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. For more information call 903-723-6862
Mardi Gras on Main Street
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
The Palestine Chamber of Commerce is hosting an after of Mardi Gras fun in downtown Palestine. Followed by the Mystics of Time Krewe’s Mardi Gras Parade at 5 p.m. For more information call 903-729-6066.
Trivia Night at the Pint
Monday nights
7 p.m.
Test your knowledge at the Pint and Barrel on trivia night. Teams of up to five people. Cost is $10 per team. Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, 302 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Music Circle Monday
Monday nights
6 p.m.-9p.m.
The 10 Spot Education and Event Center
201 E. Commerce, #205
Jacksonville, TX
903-541-0013
Bring your instrument and come jam along with our music friends.
Rotating schedule of hosts including Sonny Powers, Jodi Westendorf, Wayne Yeargain and Eddy Chastain. Coffee, drinks and some snacks available.
$2 admission
Singles Group
Looking for a fun group of singles to spend time with? Look no further. Come to Lone Pine Baptist Church, 299 N. US 287 in Palestine. Our singles meet 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday for Bible Study with Billy Webb. We will be hosting a lot of fun activities throughout the year and will keep you posted. For more information call Anneita Piediscalzi at 409-313-0409
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.