Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.