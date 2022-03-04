Blood Drive
There will be a Carter BloodCare Blood Drive held in honor of Alicia London and Baby Dusty from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at the Anderson County Annex, 703 N. Mallard in Palestine. For more information contact Chylon Davidson at 903-394-3377 or by email at chylon72@gmail.com.
Saturdays on Main
March 5
Palestine Main Street
Palestine, TX
On the first Saturday of each month, Historic Downtown Palestine is the place to be. Explore quirky antique shops and boutiques. Find fresh produce and artisan crafts at the farmers market. Window show as buskers play you a tune. Grab lunch at a local dive and then spend the evening around a fire pit with friends in Old Town.
visitorcenter@palestine-tx.org
Art Walk
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5
Enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings, diverse art mediums and meet the artist in various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford St.
Altrusa Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 7
Altrusa International of Anderson County, Inc. is hosting its annual Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon Monday, March 7 at the Palestine Senior Activity Center, 200 N. Church St. All proceeds will go to the club’s scholarship fund. Tickets may be purchased in advance form any member of Altrusa or by calling Lois 903-724-3123, Linda 903-724-3471 or Kathleen 903-731-2902.
Anderson County Retired Educators Association
The Anderson County Retired Educators Association will meeting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 at First Christian Church, 113 E. Crawford St. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores will be the guest speaker. The ACREA is collecting books for kindergarten and first grade children for its book project.
COVID-19 Community Outreach and Education
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 9
There will be a COVID-19 Community Outreach and Education event in the ACCESS MH/IDD Parking Lot, 3320 S. Loop 256 in Palestine. Healthcare workers will provide free COVID-19 vaccines, tests and education along with blood pressure checks, PAD testing and pulse ox-oxygen saturation checks. Carter Bloodcare will also be onsite for a blood drive. For more information, call 903-729-7505. This event is supported by NET Public Health District and a group of community health care partners.
Friday Fish Fry
The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a weekly fish fry every Friday during Lent, except for Good Friday, starting on March 4. They will serve fish from 5 to 8 p.m. each week, or until its gone. Dinner will consists of fish, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, dessert and a drink at a price of $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds will benefit K of C charities.
Fairy Garden Trial
7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 18 through May 31
There is so much more to explore in Davey Dogwood Park this spring! The 5.5 miles of driving trails make for some amazing views, but park the car and step onto the trails and see how many of our hidden fairy gardens you can find!
Fun for all ages. Open daily from dawn to dusk
Dogwood Trails Celebration
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 17 through April 3
Over 80 years, Palestine has celebrated the Dogwood Trails Festival. Enjoy the delicate beauty of the Dogwood trees in Davey Dogwood Park the last two weekends in March and first weekend in April. Activities are scheduled each weekend to compliment the Celebration, including a festival the first weekend. For more information log onto www.texasdogwoodtrails.com
Texas Vineyard & Smokhaus
12 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 18 through April 3
Wine Tasting in the new tasting room and Wine Garden. Serving German Sausage and Burger and Hot Dog platters.
VIP Artist Reception
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 18
Located in the Redlands Hotel Parking Lot, artists come together to showcase their work. Enjoy live music, catered hor d'oeuvres and an array of beverages. Tickets are $20. For more information call 903-729-6066.
Pizza! Pasta! Pavlova!
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 18 through April 1
Chef Simon Webster serves pizza from his acclaimed wood-fired pizza oven. Meal is served family-style and includes gourmet salad, wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta and his signature New Zealand Pavlova. Restaurant Aubergine. All Events Require Reservations and are BYOB. Fro more information or to make reservations call 903-729-9500
Home Grill Steak House Comedy Night
8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. March 18
Comedians Jim Huggins and Andy Holder will perform from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Home Grill Steakhouse is located at 223 W Crawford St. in Palestine.
Bistro Dining at Restaurant Aubergine
March 19 through April 2
Experience osteria-style dining and soak up the comfortable ambience that makes every meal at Restaurant Aubergine -- one to remember.
3 course prix fixe menu. Choose from a selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts featuring seasonal & local menu items inspired by Chef Webster's global influence. All events require reservations and are BYOB. For more information call 903-729-9500.
Dogwood Festival
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19
Held in Downtown and Old Town Palestine, the 83rd Dogwood Festival will be a fun filled day with vendors, artists, buskers and kid zones. Entrance fee $1.
Dogwood Festival Artist Tent
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19
Located in the Redlands Hotel Parking Lot, Artists come together to showcase their work. Select pieces available for purchase and consult with artist for information.
Dogwood Children’s Literacy & Arts Festival
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19
On the Carnegie Library Building Lawn Join the United Way of East Central Texas for this free event encouraging children Pre-K through third grade to shoot for the moon while promoting a love of reading and art. Enjoy storytelling, activities, snow cones and each child gets to take a book home for their personal library.
Stained Glass Tour
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19 - First Christian Church
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Noon to 3 p.m. April 2 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Dogwood Jamboree
7 p.m. March 19
Classic country music and comedy. Palestine High School Auditorium, Hwy 287 South and Loop 256, Palestine. Doors open at 6 p.m., Show at 7 p.m. All adult Tickets are $18.00. Visit website at www.dogwoodjamboree.org or call 903-729-7080 for information or tickets. Call for special hotel rates 903-729-6070 or 903-724-2556.
Dogwood Bruch at Restaurant Aubergine
9:30 a.m. to noon March 20 and April 2
Plated gourmet breakfast with complimentary Mimosa. All Events Require Reservations. For more information or to make reservations, call 903-729-9500.
Old Time Music and Dulcimer Festival
March 24 through March 26
A festival with a laid back attitude and really great music. Some of the best dulcimer and old time music artists from around the country serve as headliners for the concerts and lead the workshops. Friday and Saturday are filled with live performances, jamming sessions, concerts & workshops. For more information call 936-222-1892. Email: margaretgwright@yahoo.com. Find out more at oldpalmusic.com.
Dogwood Fly in Fair
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 and March 26
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27
Arts and crafts, gun show, antiques, militaria, collectibles, cornhole tournament, chili and three meat barbecue cook-offs. Admission $5 per vehcile. Free parking. For more information, call Charles Montgomery 817-929-1816 or email Whipp.events@gmail.com Whippfarmproductions.com
Steel Magnolia
March 25 through March 27
April 1 through April 3
Historic Texas Theatre Palestine, Texas
The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana.
Farm & Flower Market
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26
Shop a wide selection of flowers, plants, herbs, produce, local honey, meat and eggs, homemade soaps, handmade items, jewelry, art and more at the Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W Spring St.
Central America 5K Evangelistic Temple Church
9 a.m. March 26
Davey Dogwood Park to 4205 N. Link St. Evangelistic Temple Church-3011 TX-256 Loop. Proceeds benefit 2022 Mission Trips. Contact Evangelistic Temple for details or to register 903-729-2863
1833 Chuckwagon Races
April 22 through April 24
Diamond B Ranch
The 1836 takes place during the celebration of Texas’s Independence every year at the Diamond B Ranch in Neches, Texas. There are multiple divisions of wagon races as well as trail rides, dutch oven cook’n classes, herd dog demonstrations, hoof care clinics, horse auction, barn dances and karaoke, live music, cowboy church and much more! The gates are open to camping the Monday prior to the races and is on a first come first serve basis. Whether coming to participate are to watch for the week or for the day, you will enjoy a truly unique Western event that you won’t want to miss!
1836ChurchWagonRace.com/schedule-of-events/
Trivia Night at the Pint
Monday nights
7 p.m.
Test your knowledge at the Pint and Barrel on trivia night. Teams of up to five people. Cost is $10 per team. Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, 302 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Music Circle Monday
Monday nights
6 p.m.-9p.m.
The 10 Spot Education and Event Center
201 E. Commerce, #205
Jacksonville, TX
903-541-0013
Bring your instrument and come jam along with our music friends.
Rotating schedule of hosts including Sonny Powers, Jodi Westendorf, Wayne Yeargain and Eddy Chastain. Coffee, drinks and some snacks available.
$2 admission
Singles Group
Looking for a fun group of singles to spend time with? Look no further. Come to Lone Pine Baptist Church, 299 N. US 287 in Palestine. Our singles meet 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday for Bible Study with Billy Webb. We will be hosting a lot of fun activities throughout the year and will keep you posted. For more information call Anneita Piediscalzi at 409-313-0409
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Anderson County Young Republican Club
Get involved! A new Anderson County Young Republican Club has been formed to get a younger generation more involved in what’s going on in our country and country. For more information email andersoncountyyrs@gmail.com.
