In less than 24 hours, more than 800 people have signed up for the social media movement, Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County.
The site was created by Diane Davis for neighbors to help neighbors. Anyone can join and any member can post needs, including paper towels, milk, clothing, transportation, or babysitters.
“I was praying for a way to help people,” Davis said. “It just hit me. I went into Brookshire’s and needed Miracle Whip. They didn’t have any, so I ended up buying salad dressing.
“That made me realize the need out there. People are searching for things they can’t find, or may not have resources for.”
Davis has been overwhelmed by the response. “So many people have reached out to say, ‘I’m willing to help, let me know what people need,’” Davis said.
This is not a food bank. It's another resource to borrow, for example, a cup of sugar or stick of butter from your neighbor to finish a recipe.
“I don’t have a lot, but I can certainly buy someone a package of toilet paper, or spare a roll or package to help someone,” Davis said. “There are some people who have an abundance and want to bless someone else.”
Davis plans to take people up on the offer to help.
“I’m not going to get out everyday,” she said. “If I just need one item from the store and you’re going, then I’m going to see if you can pick it up for me. I’ll pay you when you drop it off. Same in return: If I’m out and I can pick something up for someone, I will.”
Davis knows the site can help people when supplies are scarce. “Right now, a lot of items are hard to find. We can help each other find things we need.”
Davis hopes people forget their pride and reach out for help, especially now. “If someone needs some water, if someone needs some toilet paper, and they don’t want to publicly ask for help, they can privately ask me,” Davis said.
“I know some people are proud. They can message me or send me a text. We'll see what we can do to help.”
Find Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2292287861072737.
