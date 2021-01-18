The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Palestine Police Department assisted the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in a car chase early Saturday morning, Jan. 16.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, the car chase began with a traffic stop just after 7 a.m. in Henderson County.At some point during the traffic stop, the suspect drove off, heading west on Highway 155, striking another car before making it intoAnderson County.
In Palestine, the driver crashed the car at a home on Old Elkhart Road and left the scene on foot, leaving behind a pregnant woman and three children.
The driver has been identified and the Henderson County Sheriff ’s Office is seeking criminal charges.
Calls to the Henderson County Sheriff ’s Office for more information have not yet been returned.
