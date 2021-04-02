Easter Extravaganza
South Union Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a Drive-thru Easter Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3 at 807 S. Dorrance St. in Palestine. Drive through for a little fun.
Pastor Dwayne A. Moffitt, Jr.
Dogwood Trails Celebration
This long-time celebration takes place the last two weekends in March and first weekend in April. Enjoy the delicate beauty of the dogwood trees in Davey Dogwood Park and the surrounding area. Activities are scheduled each weekend to compliment the Celebration. Do not miss the Piney Woods Excursion Train at the Texas State Railroad, the Farm & Flower Market, events city-wide & much more.
Fairy Garden Trails
There is so much to explore in Davey Dogwood Park this spring! We know that the 5.5 miles of driving trails make for some amazing views but park the car and step onto the trails and see how many of our hidden fairy gardens you can find! Open daily from dawn to dusk through May 31.
Ride the Texas State Railroad
Unplug for a tradition that merges comfort and adventure for the whole family. The four-hour trip includes comfortable seating, food and adult beverage service, and historic narration on a rail journey that whisks you back into another century. Advanced reservations required. For more details visit texasstaterailroad.net
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrate the many facets of railroading. Open Monday - Saturday from 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Historic Redlands Tour - April 3
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM | Saturday & Sunday Guided Tour of the Redlands Hotel (30 mins). Light refreshments provided. For special group tours call. 903.729.2345
Old Town Carriage Rides – April 3
Climb into a beautiful classic carriage and enjoy a ride throughout the Historic Main Street District. Each ride holds 2-4 adults, $40.00 per ride, weather permitting. For questions, please call 903-804-0494. 310 E Crawford St
Palestine Farmers Market – April 3
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM You never know what goodies you will find. The market brings the community together while showcasing fresh produce and unique crafts and gardening talents. 813 W. Spring Street
Specialty dining at Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard - April 3
April 3 | Bistro Dining at Restaurant Aubergine: 3 course prix fixe menu. Choose from a selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts featuring seasonal & local menu items inspired by Chef Webster's global influence.
Call for reservations. 903-729-9500
Egg Hunt Egg-straordinaire - April 3
Stop by the Visitor Center and purchase the Hunt, find the eggs with hidden words, solve the special Easter phrase, and bring your completed card to Over Yonder for a FREE photo with the Easter Bunny. 619 W. Oak Street $10.00
Central America Mission 5K – April 3
Join the fun in Davey Dogwood Park for the annual 5K Fun Run/Walk and help raise funds for the Evangelistic Temple's Mission Trip to Central America.
Easter Egg Express – April 3
There has been a BIG bunny sighting in Texas, and this ain't just any bunny, it's some bunny really special! The Easter Egg Express, running April 3rd, 2021, offers the whole family a fun time. At the Palestine train depot there is an Easter Egg Park filled with games and activities for all ages. Kids of all ages will love the ride from the Palestine depot to the Jarvis Wye. TRAIN DEPARTURES are 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM & 4:00 PM for a 1-hour roundtrip train ride. Total time for train ride and activities is approximately 2 hours. Concession items are available for purchase at the depot. info@texasstaterailroad.net 855 632-7729
You Crack Me Up Mosaics Workshop– April 3
This workshop provides everything you need including instruction and materials for a finished stepping stone or garden piece. Feel free to bring any trinkets and baubles you might want to add to your piece.
$55.00 Stones are: Daisy, Round, Square, Butterfly
$65.00 Stones: Texas, Mushroom, Turtle, Bird
Pre-registration is required to secure place. Space is limited to 10 students. Call 903-221-6233 or stop by the shop to pay at 306 N Sycamore Street, Palestine, TX. Spaces will fill up soon! Homemade cookies will be provided. Come make memories.
Easter Brunch at Queen Street Grille – April 4
400 N Queen Street - 11:00 Am - 2:00 PM 903 723-2404
