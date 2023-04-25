Several local organizations are participating in East Texas Giving Day set for Tuesday, April 25, an online event that includes hundreds of nonprofits from the region’s 32 counties.
The Anderson County Humane Society, the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties, Living Alternatives of Palestine, Meals on Wheels of Palestine, Refuge of Light, and Rock Bottom Ranch are participating in the annual event to raise funds for their causes.
The 18-hour fundraiser takes place online at www.EastTexasGivingDay.org, 6 a.m. Tuesday to Wednesday at 12 a.m. It is led and organized by the East Texas Giving Foundation, which raises awareness through promotional events, media coverage, secure giving resources, and tax receipts for all donations.
Minimum gifts begin at $10 with no maximum amount. Donors can create an account on the website and use a credit or debit card.
Each participating nonprofit creates its own profile page on the website, with their logo and details about their purpose and services. Donations go to each organization’s general needs and cannot be earmarked for specific programs, though some organizations request items other than money.
Living Alternatives of Palestine, for example, requests donations of diapers, which they provide free to clients with infants and young children. The nonprofit also provides services to expecting women and families and parents of infants.
BARC, the Anderson County Humane Society, requests funds to provide food, shelter, and medical care for dogs and cats, both in the facility and in foster care. They also request $3,500 to replace aging cat cages.
Refuge of Light offers several programs to prevent and rehabilitate victims of sexual trafficking. They provide housing for women 18 to 21 years old who have aged out of the foster system and need safe housing, mentoring, and counseling of 18 to 24 months.
Missy Zivney of Refuge of Light said her organization has participated in East Texas Giving Day for several years and hopes to raise $10,000 on Tuesday.
“East Texas Giving Day is like a big community pep rally when people come together, and we have really benefited from it in the past, and so I really feel like we will again,” Zivney said. “The young ladies that come through here, they know that this organization thrives because others pray for them and give on their behalf, and they don’t take that for granted.”
The Crisis Center set a goal of $5,000 to provide services to survivors of physical and sexual assault. Its Children's Advocacy Center leads child abuse investigations through collection of evidence and provides recovery services.
Katrina Torrez, the center’s interim executive director, said her organization set a goal of $5,000 to raise funds for transportation and relocation funds.
“We recognize that in rural areas, it’s a little bit further drive, and we’re helping offset that obstacle by giving our clients a $25 gift card for fuel,” Torrez said.
She said the relocation fund helps clients pay a deposit or purchase new household items, such as bedding and food.
Rock Bottom Ranch, doing business as Women on the Rock, has set a goal of $50,000 for their general operating fund and to build an aftercare/resource center. The organization provides housing, religious education, and life skills for women recovering from addiction.
Marlana Nash of Rock Bottom Ranch said the organization has obtained grants to build the center for its current and past residents but decided to participate in East Texas Giving Day because more help is needed.
“It’s a big day where give a lot of people give money to nonprofits in East Texas and so we were hoping that it would be a good way to get our name and our cause and what we are doing out there to see if we could get more people involved in what we’re doing,” Nash said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.