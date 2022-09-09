Anderson County Republicans and Democrats are preparing for a busy political season in lieu of the Nov. 8 election. Democrats are campaigning to support gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and other local challengers, while Anderson County Republicans are focusing on registering voters before registration ends Oct. 11.
Both parties are vying to increase representation on local and state levels.
As Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbott runs for his third term, O'Rourke, his Democratic opponent, continues frequent appearances in East Texas and around the state.
Anderson County Democrats opened their new headquarters inside the Nichols Professional Building at 617 E. Lacy St. in August. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office is selling political signs and t-shirts, registering voters and organizing activities in support of Democratic candidates.
For example, they hosted O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman and presidential candidate, when he spoke in Palestine on July 29 at Nickel Manor and support his gubernatorial campaign when he speaks in nearby cities.
Anderson County Democratic Party Chairperson Tracy Torma said there are several ways people can participate, from distributing door hangers during block walks to volunteering in the campaign headquarters.
Anderson County GOP Chairman Travis Higginbotham is leading efforts to register voters to reach as many people as possible.
“Everywhere you go, we’re talking to folks about the necessity to get out and vote,” Higginbotham said.
Anderson County Republicans hold meetings the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Vice President Arlene McReynolds told the Herald-Press the GOP headquarters at 1118 N. Link St. will be staffed closer to the election but a date has not yet been decided.
The party’s Sept. 12 meeting is at Evangelistic Temple at 3011 Loop 256 and features guest speaker Jackie Schtegel of Texans for Vaccine Freedom. The Oct. 11 speaker is Stephen Willeford of Gunowners.org.
Texas voters must register at least one month before the election date. This year, Oct. 11 is the last day to register for the November election.
Early voting is being held Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4.
Voters must apply to vote by mail by Friday, Oct. 28.
Information about voting guidelines and deadlines is available from the Texas secretary of state’s office at www.votetexas.gov.
For information about the Anderson County Republicans visit www.andersoncountyrepublicanstexas.org.
Information about the Anderson County Democrats is available at www.andersoncountydemocrats.org.
