"Hey hon," is likely the greeting you would receive from Gertrude Coleman, unless, of course, she's in a different mood. In that case, it's "Hey sweetie." If she knows you, she probably remembers your name, but having a few go-to terms of endearment has always been a must for her. After all, she did raise 20 children.
"Raising 20 kids was pretty nice," Coleman said. "But it's a lot of work! But they were all pretty good kids as far as I remember."
Coleman's sense of humor is firmly intact as she approaches her 100th birthday, surrounded by family and friends who all have to stop regularly to catch their breath from the laughter.
"Oh, she is hilarious, so funny," said Coleman's granddaughter Beverly Garrett. "I've never seen her angry. She always makes sure everyone is happy."
These days Coleman is considered the queen among her family members. She lives with her daughter now, but is in fantastic health and does everything for herself.
"Except for cooking," Coleman said. "I used to love cooking, but I don't really do that anymore. I just relax and they bring it to me."
Just as the queen should.
"She also used to love fishing," Garrett said. "But with 20 kids, she didn't have much time for it!"
Along with 20 children comes quite a large crew for family gatherings. Besides her own children, Coleman also has 50 grandchildren, 125 great-grandchildren, 77 great-great-grandchildren and one grandchild with three "greats" attached.
Even with all those family members to watch over, Coleman still finds time for herself.
"She loves reading and doing crossword puzzles," Garrett said. "But the amazing thing is that she gets up every day and puts her face on. You'll never catch her without her face, hair and nails done. She's still as beautiful as when she was a young lady."
As far as advice goes, Coleman isn't so keen on passing out words of wisdom.
"I don't really try to tell anybody how to do anything," Coleman said.
"That's not true," said a voice from the back of the room. "What would you tell me if I was acting up?"
"I'd tell you to sit down!" Coleman said with a laugh. "Get somewhere and sit down!"
Advice we would all be wise to consider.
A 100th birthday gathering for Coleman will take place from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Bethel Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department and Community Center.
Happy Birthday Mrs. Gertrude Coleman!
