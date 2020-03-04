Aven Alexander of Palestine has been appointed as the National Sea Scout Boatswain for the 2020-2021 term. Alexander, 17, will be one of 12 other scouts nationwide to present Boy Scouts of America’s 2020 Report to the Nation next March to the president, Chiefs of Staff, and members of Congress and Supreme Court.
The Sea Scouts are a coed division of BSA for youth ages 14-20. Alexander, a junior at Palestine High School, will officially become National Boatswain, or youth leader, in May at a ceremony in Washington, DC. She belongs to a local chapter, Sea Scout Ship 1 Unique, of Palestine.
BSA’s Report to the Nation began during President Hoover’s term, about 90 years ago. Youth leaders in three BSA organizations, Venturing and the Order of the Arrow, automatically earn a spot on the National Report team, while 10 other spots are competitive.
Currently serving as Area II Southern Region Boatswain, Alexander was selected from three Sea Scout finalists nationwide to interview, before receiving news of the appointment. The Southern Region includes several southern states, and is also governed by the Honorable Jeff Doran of Anderson County’s Court of Law, who serves as the region’s commodore.
Alexander was surprised to receive the National Boatswain last week, but has been focusing on achieving Quartermaster and the Congressional Medal of Honor for almost two years. Both awards require hundreds of hours of learning, organizing, teaching, and performing outdoor and maritime skills, and both were announced in February. “All my hard work is finally paying off,” she said.
SS1 Unique, chartered in 2012, has grown to about 40 members, and has achieved three firsts in BSA’s East Texas region: Four of the region’s first quartermasters; five Congressional Gold Medal recipients; and, the National Flagship Award in 2018. Alexander and a few other Ship 1 scouts are also on course to become part of the first class of girls to achieve Eagle Scout rank in September.
Doran and local parents who wanted their daughters to learn service and leadership skills started SS1 to “prepare them for college and life after college,” Doran said. “Aven is an example of someone selected to represent a national program.”
Karen Stone, SS1 Unique’s Skipper (adult leader), said Alexander shows confidence and enthusiasm for representing the organization. “She’s definitely become outspoken and self-confident.”
Ship 1’s first two classes, Alpha and Bravo, have graduated high school and are attending college or have graduated and pursuing a career. “We’re very proud of the girls and what they’ve been able to achieve,” Doran said. “They have a tremendous impact on the community and their schools.”
Alexander will travel to Washington, DC, three times in the coming year: As new National Boatswain in May; as a Congressional Gold Medal recipient in June; and as member of the National Report team in 2021. At PHS, she participates in National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, tennis, and academic competitions.
