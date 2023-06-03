“Keepers of the Kingdom” Vacation Bible School Southside Baptist Church
9 a.m. to noon, June 5 through June 9
Grab your armor and your trusty steed and get ready for a merry time as we travel back to the time of castles and dragons! Kings, queens, knights, jesters—all are welcome to attend! At VBS, we’ll fill your tummy with fine victuals as you learn how to put on the armor of God! Keepers of the Kingdom will be an adventure filled with excitement, don’t miss out.
Ages: Children who have completed First through Fifth grade.
Register on-line: ssbcpalestine.com/sign-ups/vbs-sign-up
Elkhart Community-wide Vacation Bible School
June 11 through June 14
A community-wide Vacation Bible School is being held at First Baptist Church located at 424 W. Parker Street in Elkhart. All children 4 years of age through fifth grade are invited from all communities and cities around Elkhart. Registration will start at 5:30 pm on Sunday, June 11. VBS activities will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. the June 11 thru the June 14. There will be Bible studies, music, crafts, snack with a Missionary, games and prizes and the children's boy/girl offering competition will be to benefit Elkhart Food Pantry. Somebody will get a pie in their face! Wednesday will be Family Fun Night. Volunteers and sponsors of this event are from Family of Faith Church, First Methodist Church, First Congregational Methodist Church, Tabernacle Baptist Church and the host church this year is First Baptist Church.
Denson Springs Missionary Baptist Church
Date: June 9-11
Times:
Friday 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ages: 4 to 18
Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church
June 25 to June 28
Time: 6 p.m.
Ages 4 years to fifth grade
Meal served at 5:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Palestine
July 10 through July 13
Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 pm nightly
Them: “The Ten Commandments”
Light meal served at 5:30 pm
Ages: Completed Kindergarten thru Completed Sixth Grade
For more information, contact the church office at 903-729-0204 or e-mail tony@fbcpalestine.com
Westwood Baptist Church - VBS Soccer Camp
Dates: Monday through Thursday, June 5 through June 8
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ages: Kindergartent through fifth grade
Sign up at wbcpalestine.org
