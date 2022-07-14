Should you ever find yourself in the Palestine Goodwill store when the place suddenly appears lighter and brighter, don’t be alarmed. Sandra Doucette probably just entered the room with a huge smile, just like she has been doing for the past 35 years.
“She started working here on July 6, 1987,” said store manager Edward Spurlock, Jr. with a chuckle. “The day I met her she told me she might have a few years of seniority on me.”
That day 35 years ago was life-changing for Doucette. As a special needs person she was given an opportunity through Goodwill’s ‘Sheltered Workshop’ program, which provides employment to people with severe barriers to traditional employment. She began her career sorting donated clothing and putting them on racks and has never looked back. Thirty-five years later she is a fixture at the store who provides excellent customer service.
“I just love Sandra,” said Area Manager Franey Stokes. “She is always so happy. She makes this a more wonderful place to be.”
The crew at Goodwill honored Doucette on her anniversary with a luncheon featuring brisket, ribs, sausage and all the works, followed by a celebratory cake.
Doucette would love to invite everyone to stop by and say hello. The chance to have your day brightened by her world-class smile is definitely worth the trip.
Goodwill of East Texas’ Palestine store is located at 3824 W Oak St. They are open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.