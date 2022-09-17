Organizers of the upcoming Camino Gravel Challenge recently congratulated local cyclist, 11-year-old Lennox Raum, for the winning submission in the 2022 event’s t-shirt design contest.
Obviously no stranger to drawing, art and design, Lennox’s submission featured an eye-catching layout and plenty of East Texas elements to tie the event to the Palestine area.
Lennox’s mom, Mary Raum, expressed excitement over his contest win.
“Lennox really loves to ride, and when he saw that the El Camino Gravel Challenge had a t-shirt design contest he couldn’t wait to submit something,” Raum said. “A few days later we got a call saying they wanted to use his drawing. He was so excited!”
Event coordinators wanted to find a new t-shirt design for this year’s event that better represents Palestine and its East Texas roots. Rather than trying to design something themselves, they wanted to invite the community to participate in their t-shirt design contest. Lennox stepped up and hit a home run.
For his efforts Lennox received a $250 cash prize and a $100 Walmart gift card, in addition to having his work featured on the official swag given to event participants.
Lennox isn’t just an accomplished artist. He is a cycling enthusiast as well, having received his hybrid road bike for Christmas in 2020.
“He liked to go riding with me, but it was difficult keeping up on his kids’ bike,” Raum said. “We bought him a ‘real’ bike for Christmas and he learned to ride it at Davey Dogwood Park. Pretty soon we had to take him to pick out his ‘kit’ (riding outfit.)”
Since that time, Lennox has had the opportunity to participate in a couple of races and doesn’t look to be slowing down.
“Last year we rode in the Peach Pedal in Weatherford,” Raum said. “He finished third in his age group. What he really loves, though, is riding out in the country. He once told me ‘Mom, this is the best thing. This is so peaceful.’ Makes me wish he’d stay this age forever.”
The ninth annual Camino Gravel Challenge gravel cycling event will take place Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Saturday will feature a post ride party that is free to all that would like to attend and will include live music, vendors and more.
To register for the event visit www.bikereg.com/thecamino205 or call 407-701-1983.
