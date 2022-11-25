Joshua D. Moody is a man with a vision. A part of his vision will be realized at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Texas Theater.
Moody produced, directed and acts in “Four My Brothers,” a faith-based film shot in several locations around Palestine.
“About 75% of the movie was filmed in Palestine,” Moody said. “We shot a lot of it at the Texas Jailhouse, at the courthouse and at the YMCA.”
The film is about three friends who wander into the school parking lot after their high school football game and find themselves in the middle of a riot war with a rival school gang. When one of the rival gang members is killed, all three are tried and convicted of murder.
“This is my ministry and my passion,” Moody said. “My brother inspired me to do this. He has been in prison for 16 years. He was drunk and high, driving a car and he hit a worker on the side of the road. My whole reason for doing this is to inspire people to make the right choices and decisions and not throw away a part of their lives.”
Moody literally put his money where his mouth, or his heart, is. As a young African-American filmmaker with no established name, no rich parents and no accredited film-making school on which to depend, he simply went to work.
“I worked two jobs and saved all my money,” Moody said. “Eventually I bought a house with cash, fixed it up and flipped it. That’s how I paid for this project.”
While the film features gang violence, Moody is quick to point out that it does not glorify the lifestyle or prison life.
“Like I said, it’s my ministry,” Moody said. “It’s a movie with a positive story and it’s meant to inspire young people. A lot of them won’t go to church but they’ll watch a movie that captures their attention. With God anything is possible.”
A recent screening in Dallas drew a crowd of 400 people. Moody hopes to see Palestine turn out in a similar fashion.
“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Moody said. “I was told to call Oprah to see if she’ll let me borrow the money because there’s no way I’m making this within my budget. That fueled my fire not to quit. If watching Four My Brothers can detour one person from a pathway to prison then I have accomplished my goal.”
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the Texas Theater. The movie will start at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at www.visitpalestine.com/events/2020/four-my-brothers-film-preview.
The Historic Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford St. in Palestine.
