Nearly 30 local residents gathered at Pilgrim Baptist Church and Cemetery in Elkhart Saturday to honor the life of the iconic Chief Quanah Parker. Saturday was the inaugural Quanah Parker Day, as deemed by Gov. Greg Abbott on the second Saturday of September.
The event, sponsored by the Parker Family Reunion Committee and co-chaired by Scott Nicholson and Cynthia Ann Burke, took place at the site of the original church started by Elder Daniel Parker, Quanah’s great-uncle.
Nicholson shared stories and historical information about Quanah and family members buried at Pilgrim Cemetery. The Elder John Parker is Nicholson’s fifth great-grandfather on his mother’s side.
“I enjoyed the event at Pilgrim Cemetery Saturday,” said Gail Keefer, a Parker descendent. “I enjoy learning about my family. I’m always finding out something new.”
Roughly 100,000 descendants of Elder John Parker, Quanah Parker’s great-grandfather, live in the United States today, many in Anderson and Houston County.
Since 1953, the Parker Family Reunion Committee has organized an annual family reunion for the descendants of Elder John Parker at Pilgrim. Daniel, his brother James, the founder of Fort Parker, and numerous other members of Quanah's Parker family are buried at Pilgrim Cemetery.
“Next year we are going to try to do more with the local schools,” said Nicholson. “
Quanah Parker, who was born around 1850 died in 1911, served as chief of during the difficult transition to life on the reservation. He was an influential negotiator with government agents, a prosperous cattle-rancher, and a vocal advocate of education for Native American children.
