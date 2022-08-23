COVID-19 has loomed like a dark cloud over the world for over two years. The pandemic took a toll on everyone in some way, especially those who lost loved ones or faced long hospital stays to survive.
But what about having that struggle continue after being given a clean bill of health?
According to multiple news outlets, Guitarist and television host Dave Navarro recently said in a social media post that has since been deleted, that he remains ill, six months after testing positive for COVID.
"Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in,” Navarro said. “Nobody knows how long. If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I'm just saying you aren't alone.”
Navarro’s struggle is not unique. On the contrary, many people are struggling daily after having survived the virus.
Lorie Baker is a phlebotomist from Wisconsin. Since having COVID she has dealt with several lingering issues.
“I worked in a hospital when I got sick,” Mason said. “Since recovering, exertion of any kind makes me short of breath. Stairs, walking up inclines, heavy lifting, physical exercise and other things along these lines cause coughing and shortness of breath. I now have to sleep propped up with pillows or in a recliner because laying down seems to make it difficult to draw in deep breaths and causes wheezing.”
Emily Bordovsky, a Registered Nurse from Kerrville, saw her symptoms take a serious turn.
“I tested positive on July 31, 2021 and it rocked my world,” Bordovsky said. “I ended up having to go to the ER because my heart rate was in the 160’s, doing absolutely nothing. To this day, I have to see a cardiologist and take heart medication. I ended up having to wear a heart monitor in May, and even with meds my heart was still in the 150’s just sitting. So my meds are adjusted.”
For many, the symptoms of COVID stayed behind long after finally testing negative. Known as COVID long-haulers, these people are unable to feel normal or more healthy for a very long time.
According to the CDC, some people who have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 can experience long-term effects from their infection, known as post-COVID conditions or long COVID. Other names for the condition include long-haul COVID, post-acute COVID-19, long-term effects of COVID, and chronic COVID.
The condition can affect anyone – old and young, otherwise healthy people and those battling other conditions. It has been seen in those who were hospitalized with COVID-19 and patients with very mild symptoms. Studies indicate that between 10-30% of people infected with COVID-19 will experience long-haul symptoms.
Palestine Internist Dr. Brandy Watson said she still sees patients with long COVID symptoms more than two years down the road.
“Unfortunately, I am still seeing patients with long term consequences from the first round of COVID-19,” Watson said. “These range from continued problems with taste/smell, hair loss, shortness of breath, chronic bronchitis, reactive airways, fatigue and more. Thankfully with the latest strains I am seeing this a lot less. Currently, yes, the positive test rate is still pretty high, at 40%, but most individuals will suffer flu-like illness with fever, congestion and seem to be recovering without long term symptoms.”
People with post-COVID conditions can have a wide range of symptoms that can last long after infection. Sometimes the symptoms can even go away and come back again. The most common symptoms associated with post-COVID conditions are:
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
• Cough
• Tiredness or fatigue
• Chest or stomach pain
• Joint or muscle pain
• Fast-beating heart/heart palpitations
• Symptoms that get worse after physical or mental activities
• Pins-and-needles feeling
• Diarrhea
• Change in taste and smell
• Fever
• Dizziness or lightheaded when standing up
• Difficulty sleeping
• Rash
• Mood changes
• Headache
• Changes in menstrual period cycles
• Brain fog
“I definitely still have changes in taste and smell,” Bordovsky said. “Coffee and peanut butter, two of my favorite things, now have this bizarre smell which makes them taste different. Same with pretzels, chips, etc. The most annoying is the brain fog and headaches. I have a headache literally every day. My brain fog is ridiculous. I can’t focus or remember things to save my life.”
Post-COVID conditions may not affect everyone the same way. People with post-COVID conditions may experience health problems from different types and combinations of symptoms happening over different lengths of time. Most patients’ symptoms slowly improve with time. However, for some people, post-COVID conditions may last months, and potentially years, after COVID-19 illness and may sometimes result in disability.
According to the AMA, if you have long COVID symptoms, you should seek care. Surveys and studies about post-COVID syndrome have shown that the condition doesn't come with just one symptom. There is typically a cluster of symptoms. The symptoms should not be labeled as post-COVID right away. Your doctor should determine that it is not something new, and then make sure that your symptoms are addressed, based on the severity.
“I have studied and read vigilantly for treatments, remedies etc. but currently symptom management and time is all we have to offer,” Watson said. “I do feel we need to continue to protect the most vulnerable of our population, elderly and those with weak immune systems, and when the revised vaccine booster that better matches the current strains are available, I do recommend vaccination.”
For more information on long-haul COVID, visit www.cdc.gov, www.ama-assn.org or contact your healthcare provider.
