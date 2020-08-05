The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a Kubota tractor and attachments stolen from Anderson County in January of 2019.
According NCSO, property recovered, was found Monday when deputies were investigating loose cattle on Highway 14, near Richland.
NCSO deputies checked the VIN number of a Kubota tractor while trying to locate the owner of the livestock.
As a result of NCSO’s investigation, the stolen tractor, loader, shredder and grappler were all recovered.
Deputies were also able to retrieve the name and phone number of the livestock’s possible owners.
All information on the stolen equipment will be turned over to the ACSO for further investigation.
According to Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor, the Kubota MX 5200 tractor and attachments were reported stolen to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 24, 2019 from a home in the 1600 block of State Highway 19.
Taylor said the fence had been cut near the area the tractor was parked. Photos of the scene were taken and the list of stolen items were entered into TCIC/NCIC.
Investigator Frakes was assigned to the case, pursuing leads to identity the suspect or suspects and the location of the property, and will communicate with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office investigators to identify a suspect.
