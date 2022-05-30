Sylvia Baker and others at Palestine Seniors Community felt isolated due to ongoing COVID restrictions, but a recent Herald-Press story sparked a change.
After reading about WE CARE Palestine’s Love Thy Neighbor Challenge in the Herald-Press on May 10, Baker brought about 20 of her neighbors together.
Residents want their community center to reopen so they can socialize with neighbors more, but for now they’re not letting the ongoing pandemic shutdown stop them.
COVID-19 precautions have kept residents locked out of their community room, which has been closed for the past two years. Prior to COVID, residents enjoyed Bible studies, games, potluck luncheons and book exchanges there.
Baker moved from Ohio in 2020 to live closer to her son and his family but has never had an opportunity to step inside the community room. She said residents could use it to play dominoes, cards or other games.
Baker heard other residents say they do not know their neighbors, so after reading the story in the Herald-Press titled “WE CARE’s Love Thy Neighbor Challenge Offers Cash Prizes,” she decided to act.
WE CARE’s May contest involves inviting neighbors from three separate households to meet at an outdoor location. Participants are required to take a photo of the gathering, provide their first names, and email the submission to lynn@wecarepalestine.org. The organization is holding a drawing for three cash prizes in early June.
“A lot of times senior apartments aren’t considered as much of a neighborhood,” Baker said. “But to the people who live in the apartments it is their neighborhood, and I thought we could be part of that WE CARE challenge.”
Baker printed flyers that stated a date, time and place for the meeting. She posted one in the office and two friends helped distribute the rest. They held the event the evening of Friday, May 20, and offered homemade cake, bottled water, and a few places to sit.
Resident Barbara Medcalf said the gathering was a success.
“I think everybody had a good time. We had conversations so we could get to know each other,” Medcalf said. “We would have a larger attendance if we had it inside.”
The Herald-Press contacted Manager Jason Henry but he declined to comment.
The complex has 63 apartments and roughly 60 residents. Several who did not attend had prior commitments, such as high school graduation ceremonies, so the event might have drawn up to half the community’s residents.
“Thanks to We Care Palestine for the encouragement for us to make the effort to get together,” Baker said. “We are already planning for a get together next month.”
For information about WE CARE Palestine visit www.wecarepalestine.org.
