East Texas' supply of blood products has fallen so low that patients are forced to wait in hospital rooms to receive treatments, such as chemotherapy or elective surgeries, because donor centers do not have blood supplies on hand.
Blood products are typically stored on a shelf at a donor center so they can be transported to a facility on demand; however, with no blood products available at local centers, providers must postpone procedures. Cancer patients need blood transfusions before chemotherapy procedures, and often an infusion of platelets.
With a critically low blood supply, Carter Blood Care, the region's primary supplier, has declared an urgent need for donations.
CBC's last urgent call for help came in August, after a mass shooting in El Paso, which killed 22 people and injured 26 others, and several shootings nationwide. This week's supply is even lower, and Carter would not have enough blood products to donate to other regions.
Donations are at a record low, with just 50% of the needed supply coming in daily, causing an immediate demand for donations of all blood types and platelets. The blood bank relies on volunteer donors, as blood can't be manufactured or made in a lab, Jacque Decker, manager of operations at CBC's Tyler Donor Center, told the Herald-Press. “This is the lowest the blood supply has been in a really long time,” she said. “We can't fulfill our hospitals' needs.”
Decker said the blood center needs 150 to 200 donors a day, but saw only 30 to 60 per day during the holidays. Another trend possibly lowering blood donations is an aging population. Donors tend to be older. Now, many of them are more likely to need donations than to give them.
The shortage of blood products is nationwide, said Jan Hale, communications manager with the American Red Cross, which supplies 20 percent of the nation's blood supply. Red Cross has a "shortage of blood products" and a “critical need for blood products of all types."
Residents can donate blood at these mobile drives in January: TruCare Living Center, Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bois D'Arc Baptist Church, Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Grapeland High School, Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tractor Supply, Jan. 20, 2-6 p.m.; Cayuga High School, Jan. 22, 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.; Slocum High School, Friday, Jan. 24., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Southside Baptist Church, Jan. 26, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; Palestine High School, Jan. 29, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
The high school blood drives are mostly for students, faculty, and staff, but all donors can visit the Tyler donor center, which is open six days a week: Monday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
Donations can be repeated every 56 days, or roughly six times a year. CBC asks donors to bring a government-issued ID to donate and eat a good breakfast or lunch before arriving. During January, known as National Blood Donor Month, everyone who donates before Jan. 17 will receive a box of Girl Scout Cookies.
Carter Blood Care provides thousands of units of life-saving blood and blood components to patients in 50 counties in North, Central, and East Texas. CBC is a nonprofit organization and one of the state's largest blood centers.
Donors can sign up ahead of time on the Carter Blood Care website at www.carterbloodcare.org, or call 903-504-0812 for information.
