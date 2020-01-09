Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.