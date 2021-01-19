Despite the pandemic and other challenges in 2020, purchasing or refinancing a home became easier due to interest rates as low as 2.6 to 3.25%. Almost a year later, however, local bankers say the window of opportunity to save thousands on a home mortgage may soon disappear.
Debbie Wacha, mortgage lender at Commercial Bank of Texas, said interest rates are at their lowest point in the past 13 years – as long as she’s worked as a mortgage lender. She recently refinanced her own home to pay for a major remodel, with similar monthly payments as her previous loan.
“Even people who purchased or refinanced a home just five years ago can benefit from the lower interest rates,” Wacha said. “There are a lot of refinance options out there depending on your personal circumstances.”
Overall, CBTX refinanced roughly 100 mortgages in 2020, twice the number in 2019, helping homeowners save money with lower monthly costs or shorter loan periods that allow them to pay off their loans sooner, such as in 15 years rather than 30.
Shelby Savings Bank is now refinancing 15 to 20 home mortgages per month due to interest rates falling to their lowest point in the past decade, according to Vice President Schyler Magdziak,
“It’s a good time to purchase, refinance, or build because rates are so low,” Magdziak said.
Local banks are experiencing the national trend. Refinances increased 105% in 2020 as millions of homeowners seized the opportunity to refinance with the low, record-setting rates, according to a Dec. 16 report by CNBC.com.
Interest rates on conventional loans, mortgages through banks, are also low, but vary according to applicants’ credit scores.
CBTX Vice President Jessica Jones said refinancing requires an appraisal, closing, and title fees, which are often rolled into the overall cost of the loan.
The time period for refinancing is around six weeks due to a lack of home appraisers, but applicants can usually receive approval from a bank in one to three days.
“People can save money or pay off their loans faster,” Jones said. “I saved somebody $215,000 over the course of their 30-year loan.”
Interest rates may soon rise, however, which will allow banks to earn a higher profit on long-term loans. Once the rate increases, the opportunity to procure today’s record low rates may not come again for years.
“It’s like playing the stock market,” Jones said. “We can’t tell you when, but I can tell you at some point this year, the rates will go up.”
