Palestine Lowe’s is helping Elijah’s Retreat build more opportunities for families facing autism.
Located in Jacksonville, Elijah’s Retreat was founded in 2009 and provides families living with autism a safe place to vacation and unwind, where no one will look at them funny if their child doesn’t speak or is prone to melt downs.
It is the mission of Elijah’s Retreat to offer a wonderful experience at the lowest possible cost for families. The facility is open seven days a week from March 1 through mid-November, hosting around 200 families a year. According to Director Cheryl Torres, when the retreat opened their calendar in January 2021 for reservations, they had 164 reservations in the first 24 hours with 11 on a wait list.
Each new cabin Elijah’s Retreat can build allows for more families with autism to enjoy the amenities and sanctuary they offer. The new cabin will allow them to host another 80 families a year.
In preparation of building a new cabin, Torres said she reached out to Lowe’s to see if the company could give them a discount on building materials.
Lowe’s offered to sell them all building materials for the entire building at cost, including the cabinets and framing and is including free delivery of materials.
“You couldn’t ask for a better cause and group to help,” said Bill McFarland, a member of the Lowe’s Pro Desk. “We went out to there for ground breaking for the new cabin, and I was very impressed with their set-up and all the teaching opportunities they have implemented into their facility.”
Elijah’s Retreat is a peaceful setting in the country with a few horses in the fields, a playground for the kids, a stocked pond to fish. There are lots of activities to pick from, including hayrides, hikes, fishing, feeding animals, movies in the barn, games like ping pong and foosball, and horseback riding. There are currently three, two-bedroom cabins with full kitchens.
Elijah’s Retreat also hosts and a participates in several events throughout the year as fundraisers and to raise awareness for autism, including Sensory Friendly Fireworks July 4, Race for Autism set for Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, Trick or Treating on Oct. 30, a Fall Festival scheduled for Nov. 13 and they are involved with the Jr. Rodeo for Exceptional Children at the Jacksonville Tops in Texas Rodeo that will be held today.
The Jacksonville Tops in Texas Rodeo hosts some of the top contenders in all events and world champion specialty acts. There are a wide range of activities for the entire family. The Jr. Rodeo for Exceptional Children is at 8 a.m. The finals will be held this evening. You must have registered in advance for the Jr. Rodeo.
Elijah’s retreat operates with no administrative cost and a volunteer staff. Elijah’s Retreat is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit US corporation. Donations made to the facility are tax deductible. All donations directly benefit families facing autism.
You can make a one-time or monthly donation online at elijahsretreat.com. You can add Elijah’s Retreat as your charity on Amazon.com and a portion of every purchase will be donated to them. The facility also accepts donations in person via cash, check or by mail at Elijah’s Retreat, 257 County Road 3110, Jacksonville, TX 75766.
For more information, call 713-294-0690 or email info@elijahsretreat.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.