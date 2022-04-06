AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has charged the Texas Senate to study more than 80 issues before the start of the 88th Legislative Session next year.
In a list released Monday, Patrick highlighted border security, public and higher education, property tax reform and election enforcement as some of his top priorities going into the next session.
"Senators submitted nearly 600 policy recommendations for the Senate to study before next session,” Patrick said in a press release. “My staff and I spent nearly a month reviewing these recommendations. Our final list of 84 charges continued to be revised through this weekend. The committees will begin work in the coming weeks."
Below are a few of the highlights. A full list can be found here.
Border Security: Patrick has asked the finance committee to study the effectiveness of Operation Lone Star, the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration. In that, committee members are tasked with studying the effectiveness of spending as well as identify resources needed by guardsmen.
Since its launch, 10,000 service members have been deployed to the border in an attempt to deter illegal border crossings. OLS has been riddled with issues on pay, preparedness and reported death by suicide of guardsmen, among other problems.
Higher Education: Patrick asked the Higher Education Committee to review faculty tenure policies at public institutions.
In February, Patrick vowed to end tenure for all new hires at state institutions as well as revoke tenure of current educators should they teach critical race theory, the university-level academic concept that race is a social construct embedded into American legal systems and policies.
Property taxes: On local government, Patrick charges committee members to look into property tax reform to further provide relief.
Gov. Greg Abbott has highlighted property tax reform as a campaign priority, stating that he would like to restrain the growth of property taxes as well as prohibit the legislature from imposing unfunded mandates on its political subdivisions, among other reform initiatives.
Election integrity: Patrick has asked the State Affairs Committee to look into election enforcement including making recommendations to improve the accuracy and timeliness of election results reported by the Secretary of State on the day of an election. The committee is also tasked with making recommendations that will allow for consistent enforcement of election laws across the state. It will also study the protocols and scheduling of proper maintenance and calibration of election equipment and recommend what is required for maximum efficiency, accuracy and security.
Daylight Saving: Patrick has tasked the Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs Committee to look into the impact a permanent daylight saving time would have on the agricultural community.
In March, the U.S. Senate approved a bill to make daylight saving time permanent in 2023. The move would end the twice-annual clock change put in place to allow for brighter afternoons and more economic activity.
