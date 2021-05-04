Be a superhero and help fight cancer this Saturday for the third annual LukeStrong Superhero Run/Walk and Family Fun Day at the YMCA of Palestine Alex Patel Soccer Complex, 2515 TX-19 in Palestine.
The 5K is open to all ages. The event includes a one mile Fun Run, Free Kids Dash, a chip timed 5K, 10K and a family activity area that will include bounce houses, cape decorating, food, drinks, music, face painting and vendors. The fun will continue with an Epic Nerf Gun Battle. The cost to participate in the Nerf gun fun is $5 per person.
“Best of all, the event will raise money for the LukeStrong Foundation benefiting children fighting cancer,” said Cherie Grumbles. “It’s always a blast.”
This event not only benefits children battling cancer, but also honors the life of Luke Grumble.
Luke, 10, the son of Dwayne and Cherie Grumbles, died May 2018 from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Luke had attended Neches Independent School District. He lived and loved big and enjoyed nothing more than a good Nerf gun battle.
With the help of friends and family, Luke set up a charity known as #LukeStrong. He wanted to make the life of pediatric cancer patients and their families easier, especially when patients were hospitalized. Luke asked his family to continue his work after his death.
The goals of the LukeStrong Foundation are to financially support families of children and young adults fighting all types of cancer, including bills, medical bills, traveling expenses, food, utilities, rent or car payments.
Luke loved superheroes, especially Captain America.
Everyone is encouraged to wear superhero costumes, shirts, or LukeStrong shirts to honor and celebrate the cancer journeys of brave young cancer warriors. Kids Dash participants will be given a superhero cape to decorate of their choice.
Registration is $40 per person for the 10K, $30 per person for the 5K and $25 per person for the one mile Fun Run. You can also participate virtually for a fee of $45 for the 10K and $35 for the 5K.
Register online at active.com or FACEBOOK.COM/LUKESTRONGFOUNDATION/.
The first 350 runners to cross the finish line will receive a medal. Award medals will also be given to the Top 3 in each age group for the 5K and 10K. The age groups will be Men/Women: 19 & under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79.
Overall first place 10k will receive a $100 gift certificate to L&L shoe store. Overall first place 5K will receive a $50 gift certificate to L&L. Both overall winners will receive a free oil change from Palestine Oil Exchange.
For more information, log onto www.facebook.com/LukeS or https://lukestrong.org.
