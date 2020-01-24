Reunion, hope, prosperity, and feasting describe Lunar New Year, one of the world's most widely-celebrated holidays. Also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, the holiday falls on Saturday, the first full moon of the new year, and continues up to 40 days after.
Out of Texas' total population of almost 29 million, roughly 1.5 million, or 5 %, are Asian-American.
This year's Lunar New Year celebrations may be bigger than most because we are starting the Year of the Rat.
Well-favored in Asian countries, the rat is the first animal in the Chinese Zodiac, the beginning of a new 12-year cycle. In eastern cultures, rats are clever, hard-working, and good at collecting and organizing. Recent years of the Rat are: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020.
Community events, which are becoming more common in the US, may feature large banquets with symbolic foods. A whole fish symbolizes prosperity; noodles, longevity; and dumplings, wealth. Celebrations can include lion or dragon dances and fireworks.
Among families, children often receive small bills tucked into red envelopes. Family banquets are often held in the home of the family's most senior member.
The focus of the Lunar New Year is being with family and friends and starting anew. Appearances and cleanliness are important; positive words and good wishes are encouraged. Red, which symbolizes prosperity, and other bright colors are worn. Black is also acceptable, but white, which symbolizes death, is not.
Family gatherings are traditionally important, and many – perhaps millions – travel between the US and Asia to celebrate the Lunar New Year together. The Lunar New Year is time for the “world's largest annual migration,” according to a recent story in National Geographic. However, with the recent outbreak of coronavirus travel may be out of the question. Especially since virologists link the rapid spread to other outbreaks, such as the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak of 2003, to Lunar New Year travels.
Since travel to Asia may not be possible, especially this year due to coronavirus, some Texas cities are hosting their own Lunar New Year celebrations.
In honor of the Asian holiday, YellowWood Coffee, at 597 N. Main St. in Rusk is offering traditional Asian foods to celebrate the new year from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; First Christian Church in Tyler, at 4202 S. Broadway Ave., is also hosting a Chinese New Year Celebration, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
With the highest population of Asian Americans in Texas, a trip to Houston might be worthwhile. Harris County, which includes the Houston metropolitan area, has a total population of 4.6 million, with more than 330,000 Asian Americans, or 7.3 percent.
Houston's Chinese Community Center, at 9800 Town Park Drive, will host a Lunar New Year festival today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Lunar New Year Festival is one of the state's biggest, and is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 11122 Bellaire Blvd., next to the Southern News Group Building in Houston.
Dallas County, with a total population of roughly 2.6 million, has about 168,000 Asian American residents, or 6.4 percent. The Dallas Chinese Community Center, at 400 N. Greenville Ave., Ste. 12, in Richardson, is hosting a Chinese New Year Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
If traveling to an out-of-town Lunar New Year Celebration is out of the question, it's always possible to visit a Chinese or Asian restaurant.
In Palestine, check out Chopstix Asian Kitchen, King Buffet, Asian City or Chinatown Restaurant.
