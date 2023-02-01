The Main Street Advisory Board welcomed Palestine’s new Economic Development Director Christophe Trahan during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting.
Trahan shared his vision for a joint endeavor with the Main Street Board to revitalize and bring potential investors to the downtown area. Trahan expressed how vital it was to obtain the most accurate information on the downtown area to reach out to potential investors, especially for generating interest for Main Street’s annual Imagine the Possibilities Tour in conjunction with Historic Preservation Month in May.
Potential dates were discussed for the upcoming Imagine the Possibilities Tour in May. This tour is a joint venture between the Texas Historical Commission and the board encouraging potential investors to explore available real estate in Palestine’s downtown. Trahan believes Palestine will resemble Fredericksburg in terms of economic growth in the future.
Main Street Advisory Board Chair Jean Mollard presented a report from the first Main Street Sign Ordinance Review Committee meeting. Board members agreed a more detailed review of current city ordinances as well as those from comparable cities would be beneficial to the process of making updates to allowable materials and methods.
Main Street Coordinator Mary Ann Admire went over the fourth Quarter Report as well as the December Coordinators Report, noting that $16,000 was raised for the Downtown Beautification Fund during the 2022 Whiskey & Wine Swirl event. Other successes included the Parade of Lights which featured 110 vehicles, the largest turnout in the parade’s history according to board members, and the Polar Express also reportedly enjoyed another successful season.
The board discussed the downtown Palestine business closure of the Cream and Coffee storefront in the Main Street District, while retaining its drive-through location on Crockett Rd. It was also noted that Lulu & Kakes and Chloe & Claire Co. also closed their downtown storefronts at the end of 2022. The board was informed that another coffee/bakery shop will be opening soon in downtown at Magnolia Mercantile.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
The Main Street Advisory board meets at noon the fourth Tuesday of the month. Its purpose is to make recommendations to the City on policies affecting the development of downtown Palestine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.