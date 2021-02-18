Inclement weather forces tournament organization to shift championship event to Lake Eufaula.
EUFAULA, Ala. (Feb. 18, 2021) – Major League Fishing announced today that due to the winter storms, inclement weather, and uncertain conditions in Texas and the entire Southern region, REDCREST 2021 presented by Old Wisconsin Sausage, the Bass Pro Tour Championship, has been shifted to Lake Eufaula in Eufaula, Alabama. The tournament dates and competition schedule will remain the same – practice will start for the anglers on Sunday, Feb. 21 and the tournament will take place Monday through Friday, Feb. 22-26, on Lake Eufaula at Lakepoint State Park.
“We’ve exhausted every option available to try to remain at Lake Palestine, but with the disaster-like conditions that the area is currently facing we couldn’t, as an organization, come in and use their valuable resources – water, electricity, food, hotel rooms – and celebrate our championship event when the local community is suffering,” said Michael Mulone, MLF Senior Director of Events & Partnerships. “We are grateful for our relationship with the Villages Marina, the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Tyler and the entire region.
“We are also extremely grateful to Ann Sparks and the Eufaula Chamber, Mayor Jack Tibbs, Lakepoint State Park and the Eufaula community,” Mulone continued. “We were facing a very tough situation and they have welcomed us with open arms. We’ve held several successful events at Lake Eufaula in the past and we’re comforted knowing that we’re still going to be able to pull off our championship event next week on an absolute world-class fishery.”
“It wouldn’t be Major League Fishing without a curveball being thrown at us,” said Ott DeFoe, who serves on the MLF angler advisory board. “All things considered, this was absolutely the right decision. I was very excited to fish at Lake Palestine, but with the weather conditions they have faced over the last week it wouldn’t have been right to roll into town and try to hold a bass-fishing tournament. I look forward to when we get to fish there. But, Lake Eufaula is a fantastic secondary option. I can’t believe everything came together as quickly as it did. I’m excited to get out there next week and compete for $300,000 and to try to become a REDCREST champion.”
All 40 anglers will compete on Days 1 (Monday) and 2 (Tuesday) of the event. After two days of competition, the field is cut to just the top 20 based on two-day total cumulative weight. The remaining 20 anglers are split into two groups – 10 compete on Day 3 (Wednesday) and 10 compete on Day 4 (Thursday). The top five anglers from each group based on total single-day weight will advance to the sixth and final day of competition (Friday), where weights are zeroed and the angler that catches the highest total weight on the final day will be crowned the REDCREST 2021 champion.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance at the tournament is limited to competing anglers, essential staff and media covering the event. Fans are encouraged to follow the event online through the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com
The MLF NOW!® broadcast team of Chad McKee, Marty Stone and J.T. Kenney will break down the extended action on all five days of competition from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MLF NOW!® will be live streamed on MajorLeagueFishing.com. and the MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app.
For complete details and the latest information on REDCREST 2021, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
