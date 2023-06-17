The Palestine/Anderson County Amateur Radio Club invites you to come to Davey Dogwood Park Saturday, June 24 to see what Ham radio is all about.
The club will be participating in the American Radio Relay League - Summer Field Day event where ham operators from all over America will be making radio contact with each other for fun and to practice their skills.
This is also an informal contest to see who can make the most contacts in a 26 hour period. This is an annual event that hams all across the United States look forward to and enjoy inviting guests to learn about amateur/Ham radio.
For this event, the Palestine Anderson County Amateur Radio Club will have several radios set up for interested locals to participate with them, making contacts during the event.
You are invited to stop by from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to see what ham radio is all about and for club members to answer your questions.
The club will be set up in the Manley Mountain Picnic area of Davey Dogwood Park.
For further information on the event or on Ham radio, please send an email to K5PAL@ARRL.net. There is additional information on the PACARC website, www.PACARC.org.
