The abundance of pink at breast cancer awareness activities provides a visible, unified front in the fight against a terrible disease. But the color pink could mislead many men into thinking that breast cancer only affects women. In reality, more than 2,600 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year – and more than 500 men will die from the disease in 2021.
Men might not suspect breast cancer because they do not realize they have breast tissue. Male breast tissue, similar to that in females, contains cells that can form into a group of cancer cells, or a malignant tumor. Although men are less likely to develop breast cancer due to hormones that prevent breast tissue growth, one in every 833 men eventually will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Fortunately, the breast cancer survival outlook for men is about the same as for women, so early detection is key.
Because most men don’t receive regular breast cancer screenings, it’s important for them to be educated about the risk factors and symptoms surrounding breast cancer.
Male Breast Cancer Risk Factors:
Age: As men age, their risk of developing breast cancer increases, with most male breast cancers detected between 60 and 70 years old.
Radiation: Men who have been treated with radiation around the chest area.
Family History: Men with close blood relatives who have breast cancer or who have a mutation of the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene face an increased risk. Men should consider hereditary cancer risk assessment to determine if they have the gene mutation, which could impact their risk both as a patient and carrier.
Estrogen: Males with higher levels of estrogen due to diseases, such as the genetic disorder Klinefelter syndrome, have an increased risk. Also, men taking estrogen-related drugs for hormone therapy or sex changes may be at an increased risk.
Alcohol: Men who are heavy drinkers face an increased risk because alcohol abuse causes liver diseases, like cirrhosis, which can lead to higher estrogen levels.
Obesity: Just like with women, obesity can contribute to breast cancer in men. Obese men have higher levels of estrogen, because male hormones known as androgens convert to estrogen.
Testicular Conditions: Risk of developing male breast cancer can be increased by certain testicular conditions, such as an undescended testicle, testicle removal, and adult mumps.
Male Breast Cancer Symptoms:
Redness or scaliness on the skin and around the nipple
A nipple that turns inward
Nipple discharge, including blood
A lump or swelling in the chest or underarm area, typically without pain
Puckering or dimpling skin
Skin that looks like orange peel
Change in the size or shape of the breast
If you have some or all of the risk factors and/or symptoms, it’s important to consult with your physician to determine if you should be screened for breast cancer.
Breast cancer treatment is the same for men as it is for women. With advanced technology and treatment options, and community-based cancer care from providers like Texas Oncology–Palestine Cancer Center, men (and women) with breast cancer can fight cancer right in their own communities. Community-based, outpatient cancer care provides patients high-quality cancer care, while allowing cancer patients to remain near their family and support network without the need to travel.
And about those pink ribbons? Although they might not look too “manly,” they still symbolize the brave and growing band of breast cancer survivors – both women AND men.
Dr. James Wilder is a radiation oncologist at Texas Oncology–Palestine Cancer Center, 3415 South Loop 256 in Palestine, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.