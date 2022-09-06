A Whitehouse man died in a swimming accident over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Jacob Lee Weaver, 24, was spending time with friends and family when he disappeared in the waters of Lake Palestine Monday night.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, Weaver’s mother said he had been drinking.
"When his friends decided to leave, Weaver refused to get out of the water, and the friends left," Flores said. "His mother stated Weaver stayed in the water, and when she turned back around, he was gone. She said they searched the area for him."
Flores said when law enforcement arrived, there were three boats searching and one located the body on sonar. The body was retrieved and the Frankston Volunteer Fire Department and administered CPR. Flores said Weaver had already been underwater for at least 30 minutes when his body was discovered. EMS arrived and called for a life-flight helicopter. The life-flight arrived but emergency crews decided to transport Weaver by ambulance to Christus in Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Emergency Room worked on Weaver for several minutes before pronouncing him dead Tuesday morning.
The body will be sent for an autopsy to confirm cause of death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.