A Palestine man was hospitalized Friday after crashing his motorcycle into the back of an SUV.
According to Police Chief Mark Harcrow, around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, June 9, emergency service crews responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 600 block of W. Palestine Avenue.
Harcrow said a motorcycle, driven by a 36-year-old man, was traveling west on Palestine Avenue and a Chevrolet SUV, driven by a 48-year-old Palestine man was stopped on Palestine Avenue preparing to make a left turn onto Howard Street when the driver of the motorcycle failed to stop and drove into the rear end of the SUV.
Harcrow said the driver of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to Palestine Regional Medical Center and later flown by life-flight to a Tyler hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet in the collision.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
