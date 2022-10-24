Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed a man died following a plane crash Friday afternoon on the shore of Lake Palestine just outside of Chandler.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford told KLTV news that ranch hands first noticed the wreckage around 2:30 p.m. at a property at 8350 FM 315. Bradford said the ranch hands didn’t realize that what they were seeing was the wreckage of a plane until they came back and looked at it closer.
“From the vantage point of the ranch hands, they thought it was just some boulders out there,” Bradford told KLTV.
Bradford said once the ranch hands discovered what they had been seeing was the wrecked plane, they reported it and it was called into authorities at around 4:30 p.m.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said his deputies responded to the scene to assist but the investigation has been since turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.
