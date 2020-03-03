An 83-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at his Westwood home Thursday. Suspects are still at large.
Palestine Police Department officials have not released the name of the victim, citing an open investigation.
The victim alleges he was attacked at about 1 a.m. by two African-American males, who forced their way into his home on Fifth Street and demanded his wallet.
One of the suspects, the victim said, was armed with a handgun.
The suspects made off with the victim's wallet, which contained roughly $400, and fled into the nearby woods.
The victim was also injured in a fall during the incident. He was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center, and is expected to recover.
Palestine Police interim Chief Mark Harcrow told the Herald-Press Tuesday the victim was seen by a PPD officer earlier in the night at a convenience store on W. Oak Street.
“We believe the suspects may have followed him home from the store,” he said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Palestine Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 903-731-8484.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.