A man armed with hedge shears stole a patrol car belonging to the Grapeland Police Department Friday, Feb. 5.
Officer Hatton stopped his patrol vehicle in the parking lot of Prosperity Bank in Grapeland, where he left it running and locked, with the key in the ignition – a common practice according to the department.
Stephen Eric Delance, 35, who was inside the bank when the officer arrived, returned to his truck, which was parked next to Hatton’s patrol vehicle.
He backed up, as if to leave the parking lot, but pulled back in, and walked to the driver side door of the GPD patrol car to look inside before returning to his truck to retrieve hedge shears.
Lifting the shears above his head, he hit the patrol car, shattering the driver’s side window. He reached in to unlock the car and drove away.
The patrol car was later found abandoned at the Valero HotSpot #2 in Latexo.
The Grapeland Police Department and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Crockett Police Department and Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 units worked together to search for Delance, who was arrested by Crockett and transported to the Houston County Jail.
He is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, as well as felon in possession of a firearm. His bonds total $50,000.
The incident prompted the department to explain its practice of leaving patrol vehicles running and locked while officers are on on duty.
All Grapeland Police Department patrol vehicles have locators and in-car camera system on their computers, which officers power up at the start of their shift, logging in with their specific user name and passwords.
Once all the programs are up and running, they are visible to GPD Officers and other resources.
With all the computer systems and radio equipment on board, batteries are quickly drained if the car is turned off.
The officer would also have to restart the computer systems and login again, which wastes valuable time in an emergency.
According to the department, Officer Hatton was following all Grapeland Police Department protocol throughout the incident.
The department expressed its gratitude for his quick response to the unfortunate situation and thanked the other agencies who assisted in the search for Delance and the recovery of its patrol car.
