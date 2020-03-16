Saturday’s Dogwood Festival has been postponed, but the Dogwood Trails area remains open; some of the events scheduled for the next three weekends are still on.
On Friday, Tish Shade, director of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, announced the Dogwood Festival, set for March 20-21, had been postponed to a tentative date of June 20 as a “Summer Celebration.”
All events associated with the festival, including the parade, the food and craft vendors, and the live concerts are scheduled for June.
“We understand that all the members of our community are aware of the current situation regarding COVID-19,” Shade said. “It is with a heavy heart we feel it necessary to postpone the 82nd annual Dogwood Festival.”
Other events, associated with the festival and trails that have been rescheduled include the Art Tracks Award Ceremony and the Dogwood Jamboree.
The Dogwood Trails celebration will continue with limited events.
Many outdoor activities, including the Fairy Garden Trails in Davey Dogwood Park, are still open.
Those events include:
Dogwood Trails Celebration – March 20 – April 5
825 W. Spring St., Palestine -- 903-723-3014
For more than 80 years, Palestine has celebrated the Dogwood Trails Festival. Enjoy the delicate beauty of the dogwood trees in Davey Dogwood Park. the last two weeks in March and first week in April. Activities are scheduled each weekend to compliment the Celebration, including a festival the first weekend. www.texasdogwoodtrails.com
Dogwood Trail Events at Sabor a Pasion
Friday, March 20 & 27 & April 3
Chef Simon Webster serves pizza from his acclaimed wood-fired pizza oven. Meal is served family-style and includes gourmet salad, wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta & his signature New Zealand Pavlova.
Call for reservations.
Car Shows March 21 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cars of Palestine – Senior Activity Center parking lot and Tejas Corvette Show – Courthouse Square
Pecan Orchard Tour – March 20 – 9 a.m. to noon.
Get a behind the scenes tour of a fully operational pecan orchard! Palestine Texas Pecans. 3401 ACR 2101. For more details contact 713.594.7530
Fairy Garden Walks-Davey Dogwood Park - Mar 20-June 14 - 7:30 AM - 7:30 PM
There is so much more to explore in Davey Dogwood Park this spring. The 5.5 miles of driving trails make for some amazing views, but park the car and step onto the trails and see how many of our hidden fairy gardens you can find. Visitpalestine.com 903-723-3014
4205 N Link St., 903-723-3014
Annual Master Gardener Tree & Plant Sale – March 21 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trees, shrubs, roses, native plants, butterfly garden, & a variety of locally grown plants. Federal Building parking lot, 101 W. Oak St., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information or pre-sales, call 903.724.5429; 903.724.0073; 903.584.3275
Gingerbread & Coffee – March 22 – 2 to 4 p.m.
Pilgrim Church & Cemetery hosts gingerbread & coffee while you learn about the Parker family’s incredible journey- from settling in Palestine to being kidnapped by Native Americans. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 903.764.5448
Dogwood Brunch Aboard The Texas State Railroad - Mar 22, 1 p.m.
On Sunday March 22, passengers aboard Texas State Railroad will savor the flavor, and the sights, of east Texas. Expand all of your senses with a scrumptious three--course meal and a front row seat to the Dogwood Days springtime show.
The luminous white and pink dogwood blooms will light up the East Texas woods as the radiant blossoms and Piney Woods scenery pass by your window.
The Dogwood Brunch Train departs at1 p.m. and is available to reserve in four classes.
Tickets and more info at TexasStateRailroad.net T
Texas State Railroad Palestine Depot - 855-632-7729
Historic District Brunch & Trolley Tour - March 22 - April 5
Enjoy brunch at the Historic Redlands Hotel and then hop aboard a vintage trolley for a guided driving tour of the north and south side historic districts. Brunch and tour lasts 1 hour and 30 minutes Choose from two tours each Sunday during the 82nd Annual Dogwood Trails Celebration, March 22, 29 and April 5. Tickets are $25.00 per person tax & gratuity included Brunch will include: Assortment of pastries Queen St. Sausage & Potato Hash Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Onions and Salsa Topped with Avocado Coffee, tea & water. Sundays only
Forest Picnic In The Park – March 22, 29, and April 5 - 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Gather the family and enjoy a Forest Picnic in the Park at Davey Dogwood Park.
Al fresco dining is so much fun, all you have to do is pack a picnic lunch and bring a blanket and eat out on the open lawn in the picnic area of the park. Prefer to eat at a table? No problem, there are plenty of picnic tables throughout the area.
Plan ahead checklist:
- folding chairs
- blanket
- family games
- bicycles
-trash bag
“9 TO 5” THE MUSICAL - March 27-29 and April 3-5
“9 TO 5” is based on the 1980 movie of the same name, and features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It centers on the downtrodden working lives of three women who work for a sexist, lecherous and pompous boss. When the three ladies kidnap him and secretly start calling the shots at the company the fun begins. Showtimes are 7:30 on Friday and Saturday nights and 2:00 on Sunday afternoons. Come early on our opening Friday night and enjoy a wine and cheese reception. Tickets are $10 and $15 and are available online at www.thetexastheater.com/ticket-info.html or locally at the Chamber of Commerce, Visitor's Center, and Discount Pools.
Historic Texas Theatre -213 W. Crawford St., Palestine 903.723.9595
Farm & Flower Market – March 28 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shop a wide selection of flowers, plants, herbs, seedling trees, produce, local honey, homemade soaps, handmade items, jewelry, art, and more! 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For a complete list of events still scheduled, check the calendar on the Visit Palestine by logging onto visitpalestine.com.
