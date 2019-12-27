At 18, Abby Farris knew a few self-defense moves could make the difference between life and death, safety and sorrow.
But her grandfather, Dennis James, did more than bark warnings at Abby, like don't get in a stranger's car. He taught her his own system of personal defense, which he's developed over 55 years of practicing martial arts. Now James wants to share his methods, which he calls the DRJ Martial Way, in a six-week class at the Palestine YMCA, starting Monday Jan. 6.
James's unique system derives from a combination of martial arts.
He began training in karate in 1964 in South Gate, Calif., under Ray Morillo’s South Gate Self-defense Club, where he earned a black belt. He later studied Aikido, boxing, Jiu-Jitsu, Judo, Muay-Tai, and wrestling.
James's philosophy is simple: “We do not fight because someone wants to hurt us. We defend ourselves to keep from getting hurt while we do not hurt them much.”
James crossed career paths with Chuck Norris a few times when both were competitive karate black belts in the early martial arts scene in southern California and Houston, where James continued to teach. Afterward, their paths diverged: James still teaches self-defense; Norris followed a career as a B-list actor and action hero.
When James retired from teaching in Houston, he bought land near Buffalo and moved to the country, where his adult children also live. He later resumed teaching personal defense to his grandchildren and their friends. He found granddaughter Abby wanted to carry on his work.
The YMCA class is suitable for teens, 14 and older, and active adults, who will learn how to roll, fall, and practice on a mat.
Palestine YMCA Director Cindy Piersol champions the program. Besides encouraging others to sign up, she attends the class and demonstrates self-defense techniques, as she did at a Palestine Rotary meeting in December.
The class will be offered 6:30-8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays in January and February. The fee for Y members is $60; non-members pay $80. The Y is offering a “one-class pass fee” for $10 to anyone who wants to try the class.
For more information, contact the Palestine YMCA at 903-729-3139, or visit palestineymca.org.
