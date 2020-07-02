Wearing masks in public will be mandatory in Anderson County, until further notice.
Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday proclaimed all Texans in counties with 20 or more active cases of COVID-19 must wear masks in public.
Fueled by a record 10 new cases on Tuesday, Anderson reached 145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week, including 94 cases in which people have already recovered. That leaves the county with 51 active cases.
Anderson County has no confirmed COVID-related deaths.
The proclamation also authorizes banning, with certain exceptions, outdoor gatherings of more than 10, and requiring groups to maintain social distancing of at least six feet.
Any gathering of more than 10 must be approved by either County Judge Robert Johnston or Mayor Steve Presley.
Cotton masks do not protect the wearer from contracting the coronavirus but they do prevent the wearer from spreading the virus to others. That's important because up to half the cases of COVID-19 are asymptomatic, which means many infected people do not know it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.