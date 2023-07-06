Having recently celebrated its 175th Anniversary in April, the Palestine Masonic Lodge #31 will take steps toward the future at 5:30 p.m. Saturday as it installs new officers for the coming year.
"It's a special occasion this year," said incoming Worshipful Master Dave Brooks. "The installation of new officers is always a momentous occasion for the Masons, but with this being our 175th Anniversary of being in Palestine, it's a very special moment."
The Grand Lodge of Texas granted a dispensation for a group of Masons living Palestine to conduct meetings in September 1846. A charter was issued on May 1, 1848, making Palestine’s Lodge the 31st group in the state of Texas. The Palestine Masons have operated continuously since that date, even during the Civil War.
Joining Brooks among the newly installed officers will be:
Sr. Warden Dustin Lomax;
Jr. Warden Andrew J. Ashley II;
Treasurer Robert Bass;
Secretary Charles Steen;
Sr. Deacon Michael Schattel;
Jr. Deacon Tim Ware;
Sr. Steward Caleb Ellison;
Jr Steward Alex Lowe;
Marshall Jonathan Kanetzky;
Master of Ceremonies Daniel Garner;
Tiler Roger Baker;
and Chaplain Richard Rosenbaum.
The purpose of the Palestine Masonic Lodge is to promote fraternal relations within its members and actively support many local, state and national charities and schools.
"For 175 years the Palestine Masonic Lodge has served the community in various ways," Brooks said. "Most especially in public education for the youth of Palestine."
Brooks will officially be the 162nd installed Master of Palestine. Officers serve a one-year term and are elected to advance to the next office.
Saturday's event will start with a meal in the banquet room, followed by installation ceremonies in the Lodge. After the ceremony, attendees will retire for dessert and refreshments back in the banquet room.
Palestine Masonic Lodge #31 is located at 401 W. Debard St. in Palestine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.