The Anderson County Master Gardeners’ Fall Tree Sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 22. The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in its usual location in the Federal Building parking lot behind the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office, 101 E. Oak Street, Palestine.
The sale is one of the club’s largest fundraisers.
Club members use funds raised from the tree sale to provide lectures and seminars on agriculture to the community and to establish and maintain garden plots at local schools. They also plant demonstration gardens that beautify public spaces, such as the one in front of the Federal Building.
Selections include more than 20 varieties of trees including fruit trees adapted to Anderson County and the surrounding area. Non-fruit bearing trees include varieties of oak, maple, crape myrtle, redbud, desert willow, vitex and Chinese pistache. Roughly 100 white and pink dogwood trees are also available for $35 each.
Pat Jolly, president of the Anderson County Master Gardeners, said fall is a better time to plant because the hot weather in spring is sometimes too much of a challenge for the young trees.
“The trees will be going dormant soon,” Jolly said. “They won’t be putting out leaves anytime soon; they’ll get adjusted to the soil, and so when they come out in the spring they’ll be ready to put out their leaves and go to work.”
Fruit and shrubs include different varieties of fig, blackberry, blueberry, gardenia, guava, lemon, loquat, mayhew, peach, pear, persimmon, plum, plumbego and pomegranate.
Mexican buckeye and mountain laurel liner plants are also available. Prices range from $6 for one-gallon plumbego shrubs to $45 for individual three-gallon Meyer lemon trees.
Information sheets with planting procedures and tips for care of some plants are available. The list of plants is available on the Master Gardener website at txmg.org/Anderson.
The sale continues next Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Farmers Market from 9 a.m. until sold out. Credit cards are accepted.
