Anderson County Master Gardeners are offering a free class titled The Basics of Fruit and Nut Trees Saturday, Oct. 15, at First Methodist Church Palestine.
Guest speaker for the class is Master Gardener Brenna Lormand, presenting simple and practical tips to establish and maintain successful fruit and nut trees. Featured topics include selecting the right trees for East Texas and how to plant, prune and manage diseases and pests.
Lormand grows many fruit tree varieties on her Anderson County homestead, including persimmon, pear, plum, fig, apple and pomegranate trees. She uses 500-gallon water tanks to collect rainwater for irrigation.
Lormand is completing a tree specialty certification through the Master Gardener program, which requires several hours of hands-on experience and teaching a class. She said pear and pecan trees are the most successful in the region.
“I’m hoping this class will take a very simple approach to fruit and nut trees because it’s a big topic and it can be really confusing and overwhelming,” Lormand said. “But I think there’s a real desire in our area, specifically, for people that are kind of homesteaders.”
Lormand said it’s important to avoid planting trees not suitable to the local climate.
“Just because the tree is sold in East Texas does not mean that it grows well in East Texas,” she said. “You can get an almond tree and it’ll grow and it will put out leaves, but you’re never going to get almonds from it.”
The class, being held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lamely Hall, is free to attend and includes a free lunch.
A panel of Master Gardeners and local agriculture experts is available for questions and answers from the audience during the lunch hour.
Pre-registration is required and sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Parking is available next to Lamely Hall in the lot on the corner of South Magnolia and West Gooch streets.
Call the Anderson County Extension Office at 903-723-3735 to sign up or for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.