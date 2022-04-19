Anderson County Master Gardeners are sharing their knowledge this week to encourage everyone to grow, harvest, and eat their own vegetables. The free class titled “Grow Your Own Garden” is 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 103A of the Anderson County Courthouse Annex building.
Presentations include Basics of Vegetable Gardening, Garden Bed Preparation, Care of Vegetables, Compost, Irrigation, Weed Control and Damaging Bugs and Plant Diseases. The presentations will last roughly one hour followed by an opportunity to ask questions of panel members.
Presenters at the program include Master Gardener President Pat Jolly and Master Gardeners Pam Denson, Mike Kelly, James Henry and Charlotte Sanders.
The hands-on class provides memorable demonstrations of techniques supplemented with printed materials that provide more details.
“They can see rather than hearing how to build a raised bed, or doing irrigation, or how to plant a tomato,” Jolly said.
The program’s focus is on planting and growing warm-season vegetables such as tomatoes, beans, peas, squash, peppers, corn, radishes and lettuce. Participants can also learn about transitioning into fall gardening, to help prepare for cold season gardening.
Texas A&M Agriculture Extension Agent Truman Lamb said he’s seeing a renewed interest in gardening, with many new gardeners coming to his office with questions.
“We are seeing that more and more people are purchasing seeds and plants and trying to start up a garden so we thought it would be a good thing to visit with the citizens and talk about the basics of vegetable gardening,” he said. “We have a lot of first-time gardeners that are very new at gardening.”
Attendees are invited to bring specimens or pictures of any insects or weeds in question to assist in identification and how to control them.
Master Gardeners are volunteers who educate community members about horticulture, wellness and nutrition. They represent the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office with community outreach programs, including education gardens at schools and demonstration gardens in front of public buildings.
For information contact the Anderson County Extension Office at 903-723-3735.
